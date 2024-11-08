Netflix's Meet Me Next Christmas includes an impressive cast topped off by the members of the hit music group Pentatonix.

Released on November 6, Meet Me Next Christmas centers on a hopeless romantic who dashes through New York City to find the man of her dreams. She hopes to do this by way of a concert, but tragically, tickets for the show are completely sold out.

While Meet Me Next Christmas features actors like Tymika Tafari in its cast, a core piece of the story its Pentatonix. The Texas-based quintet is known for its a capella vocal musings, and they have spent the last 13 years covering hit pop songs and Christmas songs in their recordings.

Every Pentatonix Member in Meet Me Next Christmas Cast

Mitch Grassi

Mitch Grassi

Mitch Grassi is an original member of Pentatonix, having been part of the group since its inception in 2011. His duties include singing backing vocals, and he is the counter-tenor lead voice of the group as well.

Grassi gets a couple of hilarious moments to shine in Meet Me Next Christmas, including calling Christina Milian's Layla "Lame-la" and joking about her pursuit of a ticket for the show. This gets him a high-five and a laugh from one of his bandmates.

Kirstin Maldonado

Kirstin Maldonado

Pentatonix's lone female voice comes from Kirsten Maldonado, who has been with the quintet since it was formed 13 years ago. Along with backing vocals, she sings mezzo-soprano lead for the group.

Kirstin is arguably the member of the group who is most deeply invested in Layla's love triangle with Teddy and James. However, she gets to show her funny side by supporting arguments for both suitors through the film.

Scott Hoying

Scott Hoying

Scott Hoying is an original member of Pentatonix, helping form the group in 2011. Along with providing backup vocals, he holds down the low end of the harmony as the group's baritone lead singer.

Scott gets plenty of his own funny moments playing himself in Meet Me Next Christmas, one of them coming when he makes the whole group disperse as he tries to read a quote from Brené Brown. He even comments on how "boring" it is to let Layla pick who she wants to give her ticket to for the show.

Kevin Olusola

Kevin Olusola

Providing the beat for Pentatonix is original member Kevin Olusola. Taking the responsibility of singing backing vocals and tenor lead, he also shines with vocal percussion and beatboxing, keeping the group on track with tempo.

When he is not showing off his musicality, Olusola provides plenty of his own input into the dilemma Layla is facing with her love triangle. He also struggles to handle some of the tactics used by his bandmates at times.

Matt Salee

Matt Salee

Holding down the foundation of the music in Pentatonix is the newest member of the group, Matt Salee, who sings vocal bass and bass-baritone lead. He joined the group in 2017 after original member Avi Kaplan departed.

While some of his bandmates show some skepticism in this movie's relationship, Salee puts forth optimism that things will work out for Layla at every opportunity.

Meet Me Next Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.

