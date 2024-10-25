Who Is Terrell Carter? 4 Things To Know About Beauty in Black's Varney Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Terrell Carter plays a major role in Tyler Perry's latest Netflix drama, Beauty in Black, and he seems to be just as popular as the show.

Beauty in Black follows two women, Kimmie and Mallory, as their different lives (one is an exotic dancer, and the other is part of a family that owns a hair care empire) become entangled.

The show features a few legendary actors, such as Debbi Morgan and Richard Lawson, but Terrell Carter, who plays Varney, steals the show.

Part 1 of the show, which consists of eight episodes, debuted on Netflix on October 24. However, Season 2 was already confirmed by a couple of Black in Beauty's stars.

Meet Terrell Carter - Biography Details

Terrell Carter Auditioned for X-Factor Back in 2011

Before Terrell Carter began exploring his on-screen talents, the 6'5" Buffalo, New York native appeared on the United States version of The X-Factor in 2011.

During his audition, Terrell told the judges that singing "is [his] passion" and then performed Stevie Wonder's "Ribbon in the Sky."

After his audition, Terrell received a "yes" vote from all four judges, moving on to further rounds.

Terrell's audition from The X-Factor can be seen on YouTube.

Before Beauty in Black, Terrell Starred on Empire

Many fans are just learning of Terrell Carter through Beauty in Black, but some viewers may have seen him in past projects and didn't realize it.

From 2017 to 2019, Terrell appeared in 20 episodes of the Fox drama Empire, where he played Warren Hall.

Another one of his most notable roles was in USA Network's Shooter, where he recurringly starred in 2017 as Kevin Campbell.

It is also worth noting that Beauty in Black isn't the first time Terrell worked with Tyler Perry. Interestingly, his first ever credit was in 2003's Madea's Class Reunion, where he portrayed Corey.

Terrell also starred in other projects Perry created and/or directed, such as Meet the Browns, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and What's Done in the Dark.

The actor/singer/songwriter also spent several years as a touring performer, appearing in stage productions of Madea's Class Reunion, Meet the Browns, and What's Done in the Dark.

Terrell Carter Wrote a Book About His Life

Terrell has proven through the years that he is a successful actor, musician, and stage performer, as well as a published author.

In March 2019, Terrell released a nearly 300-page autobiography about his early life and family titled Problem Child.

The book received high reviews from critics and general readers, with many captivated by the story it told about Terrell's crazy family.

The official synopsis on Amazon mentions that Problem Child is "an emotional journey" that contains "a huge secret at its core." It also states that it will "force you to laugh just to keep from crying:"

"'Problem Child' is the unbelievably true story of Terrell Carter, an American musician and actor who grew up in Buffalo, New York, in a dysfunctional family, each member crazier than the next. And the 'Problem Child' is the only one in the story who may, or may not, actually have a problem. An emotional journey of trials and revelations, with a huge secret at its core, this story may force you to laugh—just to keep from crying."

Terrell Is Part of the LGBTQIA+ Community

It is unclear exactly what Terrell Carter's sexuality is, but he is openly a part of the LGBTQIA+ community and has even used his talents to perform at certain LGBTQIA+ events.

For example, Terrell was asked to perform at the 2024 Global Black Pride Atlanta Festival on August 31, 2024.

A couple of days before his performance, Terrell caught up with Gaye Magazine (shared via Instagram) and revealed how "excited" he was to be "[performing] for Black Pride:"

"I'm excited to be here. Just got a chance to perform, I perform on Saturday. I haven't performed for Black Pride in a long time, so I'm excited to be here."

In the interview, Terrell also discussed his own story of how he found his sexuality, specifically talking about how traveling "across the world" changed his "mentality:"

"I got the f*** out of Buffalo as fast as I could. Living in a city that's a smaller city, it's not about it being Buffalo, it's just a different mentality, and when you go across the world it changes your mind. You find out that there are all different types of people with all different types of experiences with all different types of likes and loves. It's not just black and white, and over the years, there's so many things that I find, I'm like, 'Well, I didn't even think that way before.' But I didn't even love that way before, and now I like this and I like that, but I'm comfortable with whatever it is that comes my way in my life anyway. And that's happiness for me."

The actor and performer was then asked about his current status, to which he replied as "single" before revealing what his type is:

"I'm single, it depends on who's asking, honestly. My type is whatever it is that comes my way that I like. What I like is my business, and I say that because with entertainment, everything I do is for the public, and so when people see me with people and they're like, 'Oh, he likes this, or he likes that,' and a lot of times its just my friends. But, at the end of the day, I like whatever the f*** I want to like, and at the end of the day I deserve that right. But, however, I love the people that love me."

How To Follow Terrell Carter Online

Those looking to follow Terrell Carter online can do so through Instagram and TikTok.

Black in Beauty is streaming on Netflix.