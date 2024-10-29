Who Is Xavier Smalls? 4 Things to Know About Beauty in Black's Angel Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Get to know more about Xavier Smalls, one of the supporting actors on the popular Netflix series Beauty in Black.

Xavier Smalls portrayed Angel in all eight episodes of Beauty in Black, which has seemingly already been confirmed for Season 2.

Meet Xavier Smalls - Biography Details

Netflix

Xavier Smalls Graduated From Sacramento State University

26-year-old Xavier Smalls (born November 7, 1997) is an alumnus of Sacramento State University, a public college in Sacramento, California.

Smalls studied in areas like musical theater and audition technique (via Actors Access) before moving on to the William Esper Academy for a much more intensive focus on acting and performing.

Sacramento State was initially founded in 1947. Notable graduates include Tom Hanks, Ryan Coogler, Maya Angelou, and comedian Brian Posehn.

Xavier Is Engaged to Vanessa Martinez

Smalls, who, despite his surname stands at 6'1", is currently engaged to makeup artist Vanessa Martinez.

The actor celebrated the engagement in a 2023 post on Instagram with the following caption:

"I proposed to the woman of my dreams. Thank you God. I love you forever Vanessa, can’t wait to see what God has in store for our relationship and future family."

When the two tie the knot, Smalls will become the step-father to Martinez’ young daughter.

Following Beauty in Black, Xavier Will Star in a Madea Movie

After starring in Beauty in Black alongside other actors such as Terrell Carter, Xavier Smalls will appear in a Netflix original film headlined by Tyler Perry’s wacky alter-ego Madea Simmons in Madea's Destination Wedding.

It is unknown which character Smalls will play, and concrete details about the movie remain obscured. Madea's Destination Wedding was shot early this year and will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Xavier Will Next Star in Shelf Life

Smalls has a short film, Shelf Life, on the docket. It will be the debut of director Jordan Exum.

Shelf Life stars Sam Kamerman, who has appeared in guest spots on Grimm and The Librarians, and Brooke Hayman, who played Cami and was a co-writer.

Xavier Smalls is expected to play a supporting role in the film, although further details beyond his character’s name, Pat, are unconfirmed.

Shelf Life’s official Instagram page can be found @shelflifeshortfilm.

How To Follow Xavier Smalls Online

Xavier Smalls can be found on Instagram.

