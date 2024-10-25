The stars behind Black in Beauty provided what might be the first confirmation of a potential Season 2.

Produced by Tyler Perry, the hit Netflix drama debuted on the streamer on October 24, telling the story of a female stripper whose life is changed forever when she becomes connected with a dangerous, wealthy family

While Season 1 may end with a shocking cliffhanger, there has been minimal information on any follow-up.

Beauty in Black Season 2 Is a Go

Beauty in Black

In the wake of Beauty in Black's debut, its biggest stars confirmed that plans for the series' future are in the works.

Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart, who play Kimmie and Mallory, respectively, announced to Fox10 news, that "there's a second part" but would not elaborate beyond that official confirmation:

Q: "Now, Part 1 of the drama series airs on Thursday. There's a second part, right?" Stewart: "There's a second part. They're wrong for– At the end of Part 1, you're gonna be mad." Williams: "The ultimate cliffhanger." Stewart: "You're gonna be upset. I'm telling you now."

This is one of the first times fans have heard of the potential Season 2 for the Tyler Perry-produced Netflix drama. As of writing, information remains scarce on the next batch of episodes, with some wondering if more was even on the docket.

In a conversation with Ts Madison before the show's release, Perry noted the idea of a potential follow-up. However, this seems to be more of a passing mention rather than a confirmation:

"I love this guy, so I'm rethinking all of the next season, 'cause I gotta figure out how to make this last forever... Mr. Ricco Ross."

How Likely Is Beauty in Black Season 2?

With no official confirmation of Beauty in Black Season 2 having been made public, outside these comments from Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart, fans will surely get antsy as they work through the show's first eight episodes.

What is interesting to note, though, is that the Beauty in Black story only seems half over.

Netflix initially ordered the series with a 16-episode count. It marks the first project under Typer Perry's new deal with the streamer, having only debuted eight episodes up to that point.

It remains unclear if all 16 episodes have been filmed or if the team will have to return to the camera to finish this first run. If they are in the can, then Season 1, Part 2 may be close on the horizon. However, if not then they may be fashioned into a proper Season 2 on the platform.

From the outside-looking-in, it seems highly likely the second half of this initial order has been filmed, and the team is just sitting on them waiting. That would make sense, seeing as Williams and Stewart seem to know exactly what happens in Season 1, Part 2.

Perry's comments about "rethinking all of the next season " may actually refer to Season 2 proper, which he could be percolating over right now.

Beauty in Black is streaming on Netflix.