Who Is Steven Norfleet? 4 Things to Know About Beauty In Black's Charles Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Steven Norfleet, who plays Charles in Tyler Perry's Beauty In Black series on Netflix, has much to offer on and off the screen.

Meet Steven Norfleet - Biography Details

Steven Norfleet Graduated From Morehouse College

Steven Norfleet, a Detroit native, explained to the Ice Cream Convos YouTube page that he left his hometown at 17 to pursue a math degree at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia:

"Detroit it's my love is my home is my heart. Left Detroit when I graduated high school at 17 and came down to ATL Georgia to pursue my math degree at Morehouse College."

Steven explained that where he's from, the fine arts are "something they do on TV but it's not something you can actually really do to make a living:"

"When I when I left them when I left Detroit at the time I've had experience with the Arts. Where I'm from it's like 'Oh that's something they do on TV but it's not something you can actually really do to make a living.'"

He elaborated on the opportunities to tutor at his college and saw "a future in teaching:"

"And so at that time it was- I loved math loved math- I still do. Loved it and got to Morehouse and I had the opportunity to tutor I got the opportunity to tutor some of my classmates I got the opportunity to tutor at a middle school and so I realized that I enjoyed that and so I thought there could have been a future in teaching so that's where the math degree comes in."

Initially focused on a teaching career, he discovered a passion for the arts during his junior year when he was booked for 2010's Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, which ultimately redirected his path toward acting.

Steven Started off as a Dancer

While pursuing a math degree at Morehouse College, Steven explained to the Ice Cream Convos YouTube page that a pivotal moment that led him toward the arts. In his junior year, a friend "hit [him] up on Facebook" to audition for Stomp the Yard: Homecoming:

"I had a friend hit me up on Facebook and was like, 'Yo 'Stomp the Yard' they making a sequel you should go audition. This is when my dancing like my strong beginning dancing days."

Steven explained that the role in that film was "strictly dancing" when he got the part in Stomp the Yard 2:

"That was strictly dancing. That was all to have the opportunity to be a part of one of the fraternities in the movie."

Though he was initially focused on dancing, the experience introduced him to the entertainment world, and he explained at that time, dancing "was closer to [him] to grab than acting was:"

"That opportunity was closer to me to grab than acting was...just through my own personal life I knew acting what tap into me as a person and during those times in college I knew I was struggling a bit, struggling to know who Steven was and struggling to stand on my own two feet."

Before Beauty in Black, Steven Starred in Ruthless

Before his role in Beauty in Black, Steven built a career with standout appearances in shows like Watchmen (2019) as O.B. Williams, Interview with the Vampire (2022) as Paul de Pointe du Lac, and Genius (2021) portraying Cecil Franklin.

He also starred in Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, where he played Lewis over two seasons, showcasing his versatility across different drama series.

In Beauty in Black, Norfleet plays Charles, a key character who explores the collision of lives within a powerful, dysfunctional family behind a cosmetics empire.

Steven Is Married to Director Anthony Hemingway

Steven Norfleet celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with director Anthony Hemingway on September 1, marking a milestone since their 2019 wedding at Newhall Mansion in Piru, California.

The intimate ceremony on the mansion’s Victorian steps featured vibrant magenta orchids and purple lavender to reflect the event's royal theme.

According to Hemingway (via The New York Times), the couple exchanged custom rings designed by Anna Sheffield. Two crown-like pieces symbolized "two kings coming together."

Their wedding, attended by over 300 guests, included musical performances by gospel group Jason McGee & the Choir and R&B artists Luke James, Ledisi, and Jazmine Sullivan, with notable attendees like Regina King, Sarah Paulson, and Sterling K. Brown.

Norfleet shared a heartfelt Instagram post earlier in 2024 commemorating their five years together, playfully noting that while he wouldn’t change a thing, Hemingway could "unload the dishwasher more often:"

"Crazy @shinybootz and I already been doing this married thing for 5 years now. We watched our wedding video this AM and had all the feels right back. Maaaaan I’m telling yaw I wouldn’t change a thing……well……I mean he COOOOOOULD unload the dishwasher more often…..but we’ll talk about that later. Love you mi esposo!"

How To Follow Steven Norfleet Online

Those looking to follow Steven Norfleet online can do so on Instagram.

Beauty in Black is a new drama series that premiered on October 24. This eight-episode series explores themes of power, wealth, and deception.

Crystle Stewart and Taylor Polidore Williams join Steven in Beauty in Black, which portrays the intense journey of a young stripper whose life is disrupted when she becomes entangled with a wealthy, secretive family running a cosmetics empire. Terrell Carter also completes the Beauty in Black cast, taking on the role of Varney.

Black in Beauty is streaming on Netflix. Read more about other actors and their characters in Beauty in Black, such as Tamera Kissen.