A recent update could spell bad news for Netflix's Deceitful Love Season 2.

The Italian language romance debuted on the streamer on Wednesday, October 9 and is based on the British mini-series Gold Digger. Deceitful Love stars Giacomo Gianniotti and Monica Guerritore as its central couple who become intertwined into a game of complicated deception.

This series follows a rich affluent woman who starts dating a younger man the same age as her oldest child. This, of course, does not go well as the woman's three children quickly grow skeptical of their mother's new romantic flame and his intentions.

Netflix Casts Doubt on Deceitful Love Season 2

Deceitful Love

Netflix may have tipped its hand at whether Deceitful Love will get a Season 2.

The streamer has officially labeled the romantic drama as a limited series, making its second season highly unlikely.

This is opposed to simply dubbing the show a series, leaving the door open for potential further stories. Typically once a project receives the 'limited series' branding, a Season 2 becomes a null point.

However, there have been some exceptions made at the streamer before.

Hit series like 13 Reasons Why and Henry Cavill's The Witcher once carried that limited series branding, only for further seasons to be eventually revealed.

The Witcher alone has spawned several follow-up seasons, with Season 4 reportedly set to debut sometime in 2025 (read more about The Witcher Season 4 here).

Whether Deceitful Love gets a second season or not will ultimately largely come down to whether Season 1 performs at a level that turns heads at Netflix.

Both Witcher and 13 Reasons were bonafide hits upon their debut, essentially forcing the hand of the streaming giant to greenlight Season 2. Deceitful Love has gotten off to a good start on that front, but it may be too early to tell whether it has landed in the way of some of those other shows.

Since its debut, the Italian drama has maintained a spot in the top 10 in many territories, with it peaking at number one in several, including the U.S. (via FlixPatrol).

If the show were to continue this sort of positive momentum, then Netflix would almost have to put forth further seasons.

It is worth noting though that the series Deceitful Love is based on, Gold Digger, which lasted for a single season, which could also hint at where those who worked on the show see the idea of a follow-up.

What Could Happen in Deceitful Love Season 2?

While Season 1 of Deceitful Love wrapped all nice and tidy for viewers, there is always the potential for more stories to be told.

Netflix has proven it can take these single-season concepts and expand things out from there if there is a financial incentive to do so.

As of writing, it seems as though Deceitful Love is a hit, so surely the streamer is at least percolating on some ideas for a follow-up.

Season 1 ended with Monica Guerritore's Gabriella revealing to her new youthful lover, Elia (played by Giacomo Gianniotti), that she sees getting married to him at that point in her life as pointless.

That does not mean the pair break up though. Instead, the series leaves the couple still together, ready to live and love together, despite Gabriella very clearly acknowledging that she knows Elia is trying/has tried to take advantage of her wealth.

This nebulous ending feels rife for further stories, should Nertflix want to tell them.

A potential Season 2 could go into what happens from here. While this final proclamation from Gabriella could start an era of romantic smooth sailing for the two, it could also spell some prickly situations coming for the pair.

While Elia may be okay with not getting married now, what happens several years down the line? Does he still want his new lover's money, something he simply cannot get full access to unless the two tie the knot?

That feels like the natural next place to take this story, exploring what happens when, someone who spent the entire first seasons trying to prove his worth to his romantic flame, now maybe realizes he cannot get what exactly he wants.

Deceitful Love Season 1 is now streaming.