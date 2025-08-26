Netflix Confirms 11 Biggest 2025 Shows Releasing After Wednesday Season 2

For those sad that Wednesday Season 2 has already come and gone, there is no need to worry, as Netflix still has 11 major originals lined up for 2025. Even before actress Jenna Ortega returned to Netflix for Wednesday's long-awaited sophomore outing, the streamer that goes "tudum" had much to offer its subscribers in 2025.

Netflix concluded Joe Goldberg's tale in You Season 5, began a new western romance with Ransom Canyon, made waves with Adolescence, and brought Squid Game to an emotional close with Season 3. Netflix premiered Wednesday Season 2's opening four episodes on August 6 and will return shortly after on Wednesday, September 3, with its second half.

But once Wednesday Season 2 drops its final four episodes, many Netflix subscribers will be wondering what else they can look forward to in 2025...

Netflix's Biggest Upcoming Series Releasing In 2025

Wolf King Season 2 - September 11

Netflix

Next up, the British animated fantasy-adventure series Wolf King is returning for its second and final season with eight new episodes. The two-season adaptation is based on the Wereworld novels from Curtis Jobling, starring the sixteen-year-old Drew Ferran as he discovers he is the last in an ancestral line of werewolves.

As the freshman outing adapted Wereworld's first book, Rise of the Wolf, the next will likely turn to its sequel, Rage of Lions. Season 2 will center again on Drew as he trains to be a fearless warrior, but is thrust into danger as Lady Gretchen is abducted by an evil royal, Werelion Prince Lucas, seeking to flee the land entirely.

Black Rabbit - September 18

Netflix

King Richard writer Zach Baylin is teaming up with Kate Susman to deliver Black Rabbit, an eight-episode miniseries that will arrive on September 18. The original drama stars Skeleton Crew actor Jude Law and Arrested Development icon Jason Bateman as the Friedkin brothers living in New York City.

Jake Friedken (Law) is a rising restaurateur and owner of the Black Rabbit, who is dragged into New York's sleezy underbelly when his criminal brother Vince (Bateman) returns to town with loan sharks on his tail.

Haunted Hotel - September 19

Netflix

Created by Rick and Morty writer Matt Roller, Haunted Hotel is a ghostly new adult animated comedy centered on a single mother struggling to run the Undervale. She will be helped by her estranged brother as one of the ghosts, the rest of whom will also have ideas to share in running the haunted hotel.

Will Forte (How I Met Your Mother), Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), and Skyler Gisondo (Superman) are among the confirmed cast for the 2D-animated series, which will premiere on Netflix on September 19.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 - September 25

Netflix

After years of anticipation for Alice in Borderland Season 3 since it was confirmed in September 2023, the Netflix series will finally return three years after its last outing on September 25 to continue the Japanese sci-fi thriller.

Based on the Alice in Borderland manga, Season 3 will reunite Arisu and Usagi, now as a married couple living in the real world, who are facing haunting nightmares of the Borderland. But when Usagi is abducted, Arisu must return to the Borderland to save her, as the games aren't finished yet.

House of Guinness - September 25

Netflix

House of Guinness is Netflix's latest original offering from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, whose Cillian Murphy-led franchise will return in a 2025 movie.

As one would expect, the eight-episode series centers on the family behind the famous Guinness brewing company in 19th-century Dublin, Ireland. The story follows Benjamin Guinness' death and the fate of his four children - Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben - as they inherit the world's biggest brewery.

Love Is Blind Season 9 - October 1

Netflix

Of course, beyond the dramas and comedies, Netflix is also packed with reality TV content, most notably dating shows, such as Love Is Blind. While Love Is Blind UK just debuted its second season, the U.S. flagship will return with new singles battling for love on October 1, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Love Is Blind bears an original concept that sees its contestants interacting through soundproof pods, where they can hear but not see each other. The popular Netflix dating show forces its singles to build an emotional connection before they can become "engaged" and finally meet in person.

The Diplomat Season 3 - October 16

Netflix

Acclaimed political thriller The Diplomat will continue its yearly release streak on October 16 as Season 3 arrives. That said, viewers shouldn't expect any closure this time around, as Season 4 has already been greenlit by Netflix.

Having begun The Diplomat as the new U.S. ambassador to the U.K., Keri Russell's Kate Wyler may be in for a promotion in Season 3. Having uncovered a political conspiracy that led to President Rayburn's death, Vice President Grace Penn, who orchestrated an attack on a British aircraft carrier, has landed the top job at the White House, and many expect Kate Wyler to be her V.P.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 - October 23

Netflix

The Good Place star Kristen Bell and Gilmore Girls actor Adam Brody will headline another season of rom-com Nobody Wants This on October 23. The series documents the relationship between unconventional rabbi Noah (Brody) and sex/dating podcaster Joanne (Bell).

Nobody Wants This follows Noah and Joanne as they continue to blend their lives and culture, along with more familiar relationship struggles. Season 2 will bring in some new characters, including Brody's real-life partner, Leighton Meester as Abby, Joanne's high school rival-turned-Instagram influencer.

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 - November 4

Netflix

The Squid Game franchise isn't over after Season 3, as Squid Game: The Challenge will return with 456 new players to compete for a $4.56 million cash prize in Season 2 of the reality TV competition. Netflix clearly has great confidence in the Squid Game spin-off, as it has been renewed in advance for Season 3.

When last season was airing, Squid Game: The Challenge's producers confirmed there were "fake" scenes used to fulfill an expectation that it would be "quite like the scripted show." This ought to be used again in Season 2 as players compete in "Red Light, Green Light," "Dalgona," "Glass Bridge," and other iconic games.

Stranger Things Season 5 - November 26

Netflix

Netflix will close 2025 with its biggest release of the year and what is sure to be one of its biggest originals ever with Stranger Things Season 5. The last Hawkins go-round will split its eight episodes across November 26, as well as December 25 and 31, with the season promised to be "eight blockbuster movies."

Stranger Things 5 has much to achieve in concluding the conflict with Vecna and offering satisfying conclusions for its long-standing stars, even though some will return in the Tales from '85 animated prequel spin-off.

Emily in Paris Season 5 - December 18

Netflix

Popular Netflix romantic comedy Emily in Paris is returning for Season 5 to continue the tale of Lily Collins' Emily Cooper, an aspiring marketing executive who moves to Paris to offer an American perspective at a French firm.

Emily in Paris will debut its 10-episode fifth season just in time for the holidays, with some of the season expected to shift focus to Rome, Italy, as she bonds with a new love interest, Eugenio Franceschini. That said, familiar love interests Alfie and Chef Gabrielle will also be back as Emily juggles a complicated love life.