Peaky Blinders Movie Release & All Confirmed Details

Tommy Shelby is coming back with a Peaky Blinders movie on Netflix.

Cillian Murphy led the way through six seasons of Peaky Blinders, delving into the Shelby crime family in Birmingham U.K in the early 1900s. While the British crime drama won't be coming back for Season 7, the tale of the Peaky Blinders will continue with a Netflix original movie from creator Steven Knight.

5 Biggest Confirmed Details About the Peaky Blinders Movie

The Peaky Blinders Movie Has Another Title

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been talking about a follow-up movie to the six-season show before the credits even rolled on the finale. Now, in collaboration with Netflix, the movie is finally happening, with a script from Knight and Tom Harper, who helmed several episodes of Peaky Blinders, directing.

The title of the Peaky Blinders movie was seemingly revealed on Instagram by hair and makeup artist Nadia Stacy, confirming it will be called The Immortal Man.

When Could The Immortal Man Peaky Blinders Movid Release?

Production on The Immortal Man took place from September 30 to December 13, 2024, in the U.K., and no release date has been confirmed just yet.

Speaking with Times Radio (via Deadline) in December 2024, Steven Knight was asked if a release date had been announced. In response, he stated it was "a bit too soon for that" but suggested "it will be about a year."

As such, fans should expect to see the Peaky Blinders movie start streaming on Netflix at some point in late 2025 or early 2026.

Barry Keoghan & More Join Cillian Murphy for The Immortal Man

An official blog post from Netflix confirmed six actors from Peaky Blinders are returning for The Immortal Man. The movie will, of course, be led by Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, coming off his "Best Actor" Oscar for Oppenheimer.

Joining Murphy in The Immortal Man is Sophie Rundle as Tommy's sister Ada Thorne, who stepped into Polly's role as the family matriarch in Season 6.

Other returning faces from the BBC show are Peaky Blinders members Charlie Strong, Johnny Dogs, and Curly, along with Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg.

One notable absentee from the cast of Peaky Blinders returners is Arthur Shelby actor Paul Anderson. The actor pled guilty in January 2024 to possession of several drugs in the U.K. on Boxing Day 2023 (via NME), which may have been a factor in his exclusion from the Peaky Blinders movie cast.

Beyond the six returning Peaky Blinders, Netflix is bringing some major stars to the franchise including Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Tim Roth (The Incredible Hulk), Rebecca Fergusson (Mission Impossible), and Jay Lycurgo (Titans).

Exactly who the Peaky Blinders newcomers will play remains to be seen, but one theory has Keoghan playing an aged-up Duke Shelby, the illegitimate son of Tommy Shelby who was originally played by Conrad Khan.

Keoghan's role comes after debuting as the Joker in The Batman, a role he "[doesn't] know" if he will reprise from the 2027 sequel.

The full cast for the movie so far can be seen below:

Cillian Murphy - Tommy Shelby

Sophie Rundle - Ada Thorne

Stephen Graham - Hayden Stagg

Ned Dennehy - Charlie Strong

Packy Lee - Johnny Dogs

Ian Peck - Curly

Rebecca Ferguson

Tim Roth

Jay Lycurgo

Barry Keoghan

The Peaky Blinders Movie Is Set in World War 2

While he was writing the script, Steven Knight confirmed to the Radio Times that the Peaky Blinders movie would take place during World War 2 and incorporate three true "secret and unknown stories" from the conflict:

"I've had this in mind for quite a while now, a story with the Peakys during the Second World War, and I've picked up three true stories that I'm integrating into the film. True, sort of secret and unknown stories about the Second World War, and [I've] involved the Peaky's in there."

The movie will presumably see Tommy and the Peaky Blinders navigating the challenges of living in Britain during the Second World War. The gang's hometown of Birmingham endured heavy bombing from the Nazis during the war, which could play into The Immortal Man's tale.

By the end of Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby was preparing for his death after he was diagnosed with tuberculoma. Despite tying up loose ends, passing off the family business to Ada, and blowing up his mansion to make way for new working-class homes, the finale gave Tommy one last reprieve.

Just as he was preparing to commit suicide instead of succumbing to his illness, Tommy discovered his diagnosis was nothing more than an elaborate scam, executed by his fascist political rival Oswald Mosely.

The Immortal Man Isn't the End of Peaky Blinders

During the same interview with the U.K.'s Times Radio discussed earlier, Steven Knight was asked whether he has plans for more tales in the Peaky Blinders universe after The Immortal Man is released.

In response, the crime drama creator confirmed the movie "won't be the end," and that seemingly could entail multiple new series:

"Well, it’s interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out and that won’t be the end. It won’t be the end, let me put it that way. I’m not saying none of it.”

Peaky Blinders reportedly has at least two spin-offs in development, according to a report from Bloomberg, taking place in vastly different settings.

One will be set in Boston, U.S.A., in the middle of the 20th century, decades after Peaky Blinders' end. The other will focus on the Shelby family matriarch, Polly, who was played in the original series by the late Helen McCrory.

McCrory passed away in 2021, aged 52, ahead of Season 6, leading her character to be killed off-screen. The spin-off will likely be a prequel set before Peaky Blinders, taking place in Birmingham, and starring a younger actress.

Speaking with Paris Match (via ScreenRant), Knight stated that he will "focus on the new generation" in a series set after World War 2. It's unclear whether this follow-up is the same as the Boston project or another that may be set in Birmingham and explore the Peaky Blinders who follow Tommy:

"We are going to focus on the new generation in a series that will take place after the Second World War. And then, who knows? Why not a clothing line?"

The Immortal Man will stream exclusively on Netflix.