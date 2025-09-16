Invincible Season 4: New Photo Seemingly Spoils Major Villain Twist

A potential Invincible Season 4 behind-the-scenes photo may have spoiled a major twist coming soon. Over four years into its run on Amazon Prime Video, Invincible isn't even halfway through adapting the 144-issue tale from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. That said, Invincible is expected to cross the mid-point in Season 4 when it premieres in early 2026 with new villains and an adaptation of the long-awaited Viltrumite War storyline that marks a major turning point.

Season 3 previously brought the conflict between Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, aka Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Conquest. While Invincible and Gilliam Jacobs' Atom Eve defeated Conquest in the finale, a post-credit scene confirmed he isn't dead yet and is imprisoned beneath Earth by Walton Goggins' Cecil.

As Invincible Season 4 edges closer to release next year, an alleged crew shirt picture has surfaced on Reddit that adapts a major event from the comics, pointing toward its game-changing (and somewhat obvious) inclusion.

Reddit

The apparent crew shirt looks to recreate a villainous twist from Invincible's Viltrumite War storyline, in which Viltrum was destroyed by Mark, Omni-Man, and Thaddeus as a strategic move in the ongoing conflict.

Reddit

Viltrum was destroyed when the war raged between the Coalition of Planets and the Viltrumite Empire during #75. The plan began with Space Racer using his signature weapon to destabilize Viltrum's core, leaving it vulnerable.

Invincible

In turn, Invincible, Omni-Man, and Thaddeus flew straight through Viltrum's destabilized core, leading to its complete destruction.

Invincible

One Invincible panel of a crater on one side of Viltrum as destruction commences from the other is what looks to be adapted on the latest Season 4 crew shirt.

Invincible

Those familiar with the Invincible comics will be well aware that this won't be a total victory, as it also culminates with Thragg (one of Season 4's five confirmed villains) killing Thaddeus with a brutal decapitation.

Invincible

Even before this supposed Invincible Season 4 crew merch teased Viltrum's destruction, fans were already convinced this moment was coming.

After all, the eight-issue Viltrumite War storyline rages from #71 to #78, with the planet's destruction taking place in #75. As Season 3 had adapted up to #65, it has long been clear that the Viltrumite War will feature in the eight-episode Season 4.

Invincible Season 4 Is Still Hiding 1 Big Surprise

As fans will be well aware, Invincible is far more loyal to its comic source material than most other adaptations, sticking close to the original storyline. So, it shouldn't be much of a surprise to anyone familiar with the comics that the Viltrumite War is right around the corner, bringing with it the end for Viltrum and Thaddeus.

While Amazon Prime Video's Invincible is rooted in Robert Kirkman's comics, Season 4 will hold one storyline that can't be spoiled. Alongside the expected Viltrumite War and destruction of Viltrum, the 2026 season will adapt a "going to Hell" storyline that was scrapped from the original comics.