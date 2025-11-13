11 Big Sci-Fi Movies Releasing In 2026 Before Avengers: Doomsday

For many dedicated Marvel fans, the wait for the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday has been a journey filled with both excitement and patience. Originally slated for an earlier release, the film was pushed to its current December 18, 2026, date, creating an anticipation vacuum in the superhero landscape for a good portion of the year.

This delay, however, opens up a massive opportunity for moviegoers to explore the wider world of science fiction, an expansive genre that offers everything from space opera epics to intimate, high-concept thrillers. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has long been a dominant force in cinematic sci-fi, 2026 offers a diverse slate of films that will captivate audiences and keep them entertained until the Avengers finally assemble.

Sci-Fi Movies Fans Can Enjoy Before Avengers: Doomsday

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Sony Pictures

Returning to the seminal zombie franchise on January 16, 2026, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple from director Nia DaCosta and executive producer Cillian Murphy marks a chilling new chapter in the saga of the infected.

While deeper details are still shrouded in secrecy after being announced at CinemaCon, the story will explore the world 28 years after the initial outbreak, focusing on a new kind of terror. This installment is a must-watch for horror and sci-fi fans who appreciate the raw, visceral nature of a post-apocalyptic world.

With Murphy, who fans have been hoping will join the MCU, returning to a significant role in the saga, the connection to the original film will be strong and emotionally resonant.

Project Hail Mary

Amazon MGM Studios

Based on the best-selling novel by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling as a man who awakens in a strange spacecraft with amnesia and must piece together his identity and mission.

Scheduled for March 20, 2026, the movie follows his race against time to save Earth from an extinction-level event, using his scientific expertise to solve cosmic-level problems.

For fans of intellectual, puzzle-based sci-fi in the vein of The Martian, this will be a fascinating and suspenseful cinematic experience.

The Dog Stars

Paramount Pictures

The Dog Stars, a post-apocalyptic tale based on the novel by Peter Heller, centers on a man and his dog surviving in a world ravaged by a devastating flu. The film is produced by Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, which is also responsible for this iconic sequel. Scheduled for March 27, 2026, the story is a deep exploration of loneliness, hope, and the unbreakable bond between man and his canine companion.

Set in a beautiful but desolate landscape, the movie will offer a quieter and human-centric form of science fiction.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Star Wars

The Mandalorian and Grogu brings the beloved characters from the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, to the big screen on May 22, 2026, for a cinematic adventure directed by Jon Favreau. However, the film will make one key change to the character Grogu.

The story is expected to expand on the already vast Star Wars universe, following the continuing journey of the stoic bounty hunter Din Djarin and his foundling, Grogu. The movie will offer a dose of classic space opera and stunning visual effects to fill the sci-fi void.

Masters of the Universe

Netflix

The epic tale of He-Man and Skeletor will finally return to theaters in a live-action film from Mattel Films and Amazon MGM Studios. With the promise of fantastical creatures, cosmic powers, and the classic battle between good and evil, this film is set to be a major summer blockbuster.

Releasing on June 5, 2026, the prospect of seeing the iconic characters and their fantastical world realized with modern CGI is exciting for fans both new and old.

Untitled Steven Spielberg UFO Film

Golden Globes

Legendary director Steven Spielberg returns to the UFO genre on June 12, 2026, for the first time since Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Based on an original story by Spielberg himself and featuring a star-studded cast including Emily Blunt, Wyatt Russell, and Colin Firth, the plot is being kept under tight wraps.

This film is a guaranteed cinematic event, with audiences speculating on whether it will be a return to the wonder and awe of his earlier work or something new.

Supergirl

DC Studios

Part of James Gunn's DC Universe, Supergirl is a new take on the Kryptonian hero and will star Milly Alcock in the titular role. Based on the critically acclaimed comic series, the film will explore a darker, more complex version of the character, focusing on her quest for revenge across the galaxy.

Releasing on June 26, 2026, the film presents an opportunity for a compelling, character-driven story within a grand sci-fi backdrop.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker on July 31, 2026, in the fourth MCU Spider-Man film, a highly anticipated release that will follow the aftermath of No Way Home.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie will likely delve deeper into Peter's life as a hero without his old identity, forcing him to face new threats and challenges. This film will offer a familiar mix of superhero action, heartfelt drama, and scientific innovation that is sure to please fans.

Flowervale Street

Voltage Pictures

From director David Robert Mitchell, Flowervale Street is a mysterious, highly secretive film and a tantalizing prospect for fans of original, high-concept sci-fi. Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, the plot is unknown, but Mitchell's previous work suggests it will be a cerebral and thought-provoking experience.

For those who enjoy movies that keep you guessing, this could be one of the year's biggest sleeper hits when it hits cinemas on August 14, 2026.

Clayface

DC Comics

Another entry in the DC Universe, Clayface is expected to bring the shape-shifting villain to the big screen in a live-action movie. The character's unique abilities offer a playground for special effects and psychological horror, making this a promising and different kind of superhero movie.

Its release on September 11, 2026, will likely offer a new kind of cinematic experience within the superhero genre, one that is darker and more unsettling.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Lionsgate

Set 40 years before the events of the original trilogy, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping prequel follows a young Haymitch Abernathy during the Second Quarter Quell. Based on Suzanne Collins' latest book, the story will offer a compelling look into the cruel history of Panem and its most cunning victor.

Fans of dystopian sci-fi and action will be thrilled to return to this world on November 20, 2026, and witness a key moment in its brutal history.