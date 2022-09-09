Watch: First Trailer for New Captain America Marvel Game Released

Marvel gamers have a lot to look forward to in the coming months with the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Spider-Man 2 and a new Wolverine game all on the way. However, that’s not all that’s on the horizon.

Almost a year ago, Marvel Entertainment announced a partnership with Skydance New Media for a brand new video game from Uncharted director Amy Hennig. Since then not much was known about the project except that it would be made by developers with decades of experience in AAA and adventure gaming.

More news was expected to come out of D23's Disney x Marvel Games showcase and now the secretive new gaming project has finally been revealed.

Captain America Video Game On the Way

Today during D23's Disney and Marvel Games showcase a teaser trailer for a World War II-era Captain America game was shown.

Marvel

The trailer teased four playable heroes, including Captain America and Black Panther, who will go up against the forces of Hydra.

Marvel

The tagline for the new game reads 'Four Heroes. Two Worlds. One War'

The official description for the Untitled Black Panther and Captain America project reads:

Skydance New Media and Marvel Entertainment's upcoming narrative-driven, ensemble adventure game is set in the Marvel Universe and features an original story that will take players on a WWII-era adventure with four playable heroes at different points in the story: a young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, T'Challa's grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network. Skydance New Media is helmed by award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig. This title marks the first initiative from the new AAA game studio.

Watch the reveal trailer below:

Black Panther And Captain America: Friends or Enemies?

After months of speculation, it's been confirmed that players will follow four Marvel heroes in Skydance Media's new narrative-driven game. Although it seems that the characters may be at odds with each other in the game if the vibranium claw marks on Captain America's shield are anything to go by.

The description for the untitled game also confirms that this iteration of Black Panther will be T'Challa's grandfather Azzuri who wore the suit during World War II. In the comics, Azzuri is known to have defended Wakanda from a Hydra invasion and then fought alongside Captain America. So while the two may be foes at some point in the game, they'll likely team up as well.

It seems there will also be two more playable characters on each side with a U.S. soldier named Gabriel Jones and a Wakandan Spy, Nanali, also mentioned. Both of these characters have been introduced in Marvel Comics.

Interestingly, another game featuring Black Panther is rumored to be in development from EA. That unannounced title is said to be an open-world single-player game so will likely be very different to Skydance's upcoming project.

This Marvel game is the first major project from Skydance New Media but it isn't the only title the studio is working on from Disney's slate. Hennig confirmed earlier in the year that they are also working on a new game set in the Star Wars universe, however, no new details were revealed at the D23 showcase.