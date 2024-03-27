Marvel Rivals Game: How to Sign-Up for Alpha & Beta Stages

Marvel Rivals will launch its alpha and beta program in just a few months, and sign-ups for the closed tests are available now.

How to Sign Up for Marvel Rivals' Closed Alpha

Marvel Rivals will officially launch in May on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) through a Closed Alpha Test.

Prospective players can now sign up for the testing period in which select applicants will receive access to Marvel Rivals for a limited time.

Developer NetEase Games will use this time to collect feedback and data to improve the game before its expected beta and later full release.

Gamers can sign up for the Alpha Test now through an online form that will ask for their email address, region, and past gaming experience.

An exact date for the Alpha Test has yet to be confirmed but it will begin at some point in May and likely only run for a few days or weeks.

When Will Marvel Rivals' Beta Happen?

After the Closed Alpha and possibly further private testing stages, Marvel Rivals will likely release either a Closed or Open Beta, as has grown common in gaming.

This will allow players to try a more polished and tested build of Marvel Rivals following feedback from the Closed Alpha. Through this time the superhero shooter ought to be opened up to a much larger player base, thereby allowing NetEase Games to push the multiplayer servers to their limits.

As the Marvel Rivals beta has yet to be confirmed, it's unclear when this will take place or if it will open up to any more platforms beyond PC.

Developers usually allow a few weeks or months between tests to allow improvements to take place behind the scenes based on feedback, meaning a Marvel Rivals beta probably wouldn't come until the summer.

If NetEase takes the Closed Beta route, applications ought to open at some point after the Closed Alpha is finished. Meanwhile, an Open Beta would likely be released as a simple download from Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Marvel Rivals will launch its Closed Alpha Test in May on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.