Disney's Zombies 5: First Look at New Movie Set Reveals Mermaids & Underwater Setting

A behind-the-scenes image from the set of Disney's Zombies 5 revealed a preview of what to expect in the upcoming sequel's underwater setting. Following the game-changing ending of Zombies 4, in which the Daywalkers and Vampires reached a truce, the fifth installment of the Zombies franchise will focus on the next generation of characters, headlined by Nova and Victor. They will deal with the arrival of a band of fierce mermaids who seem bent on disrupting the peace they built amongst the two groups.

Zombies 5 cinematographer Carlos Gonzalez shared a new image of the clapperboard for the sequel, signaling the start of production. The clapper's design featured mermaids swimming underwater, paired with the playful headline, "Make a Splash," reinforcing the film's aquatic setting.

Disney

The official Disney Channel social media account also announced the start of production, showcasing the film's main cast with a new promotional video:

The official Instagram account for Disney's Zombies also posted several new images of the cast having fun during the table read, featuring Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Emily Costtrici, Taylor Oliver, Olive Mortimer, Swayam Bhatia, Mekonnen Knife, and Diaana Babnicova.

Disney

Skye and Barton will spearhead the cast as Nova and Victor, respectively, taking over the lead roles from original stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly. The latter pair will not be returning in the movie, but they are involved as executive producers.

Disney

Zombies 5 signals the start of the new era, considering that Manheim previously said that it will mark the beginning of a new trilogy:

"It’s almost like the first three movies were one trilogy, and then this is like the start of another trilogy."

Disney

The pictures also showed some of the new cast members for Zombies 5, including Emily Costtrici as zombie Izzy and the trio of mermaids: Diaana Babnicova as Pearl, Taylor Oliver as Fin, and Olive Mortimer as Sandy.

Disney

Barton and Skye can be seen smiling at each other in these behind-the-scenes photos.

Disney

Babnicova's Pearl is described as the "cool girl" mermaid of the main trio, and it remains to be seen if her intentions are sinister or misguided due to the uncertainty surrounding the merfolk's "invasion."

Disney

Swayam Bhatia, who plays Vera, returns in Zombies 5 after her debut in Zombies 4. Vera was one of the Vampires' core members and a close ally of Victor.

Disney

Olive Mortimer brings Sandy to life in Zombies 5. Sandy is a tech-wiz mermaid who arrives in Rayburn to possibly cause trouble (or begin a romance). Meanwhile, Mekonnen Knife will reprise his role as Vargas, a Vampire who is friends with Victor and Vera.

Disney

Taylor Oliver's character in Zombies 5 is named Fin, and he is described as a "bad-boy" mermaid who could disrupt the peace.

Disney

Zombies 5 is slated for a 2027 release on Disney+.

Why Zombies 5's Underwater Setting Is a Bold Choice

The underwater setting of Zombies 5 is an exciting element of the upcoming sequel because it expands the franchise's world by introducing aquatic creatures and a possible hidden underwater kingdom that could set up a treasure trove of future stories. The integration of mermaids and merfolk offers endless storytelling possibilities, whether as allies or villains.

The introduction of these creatures is also set to deliver a completely different dynamic, testing the protagonists' newfound peace while also giving fans a chance to witness new musical numbers in the underwater setting.

By exploring uncharted waters (literally), Zombies 5 avoids repetition and escalates the franchise's stakes and scale, allowing new and old characters alike to grow by pushing cross-world crossovers. It also builds directly on the franchise's pattern of expanding this universe's monster community.

The franchise's evolution under the sea positions Zombies 5 as one of its most visually ambitious entries yet.