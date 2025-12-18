The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 Will Release Earlier Than Expected (Confirmed)

The cast of The Legend of Vox Machina (TLOVM) has confirmed that Season 4 is not far away. The animated fantasy series on Prime Video brings to life the first Dungeons & Dragons campaign from Critical Role. After successfully crowdfunding the first season of the animated show, The Legend of Vox Machina has gone on to span three successful seasons on Prime Video and will soon debut its penultimate season.

The Legend of Vox Machina had become a reliable yearly release for Critical Role, with seasons releasing in 2023, 2023, and 2024. 2025 will break that streak as attention went to Critical Role's new animated series, The Mighty Nein, which took TLOVM's place as the group's Prime Video show release of the year. However, things look to be back on track in 2026.

Sam Riegel, Critical Role cast member and one of the producers on The Legend of Vox Machina, gave Rotten Tomatoes a hint at when fans will be able to watch Season 4 during San Diego Comic-Con earlier in 2025. It had long been expected that TLOVM Season 4 would be a 2026 release, but Riegel narrowed that window, confirming that the new episodes will be released "early next year:"

Sam Riegel: "The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 comes out early next year and Season 5 has been greenlit, which we're so excited about. And then that'll be the final season because that's the end of the story."

This lines up with projections the Critical Role cast gave The Direct during the press for The Mighty Nein, with Travis Willingham confirming that "Season 4 of Vox Machina is ready," adding that they were eyeing "early next year" for a release:

Travis Willingham: "Season 1 [of The Mighty Nein] is out this month, which we're very excited about. Season 4 of 'Vox Machina' is ready, it's ready. So, hopefully early next year, we'll get a glimpse of that."

It's unclear exactly how "early" early next year will be for The Legend of Vox Machina, but previous seasons have had a penchant for releasing in late January. With The Mighty Nein still airing its run through the end of December, it seems a bit too soon for TLOVM to release in January 2026, but a Spring 2026 release window seems like a plausible estimate for the return of the show.

The Legend of Vox Machina is a fantasy epic featuring a band of unlikely heroes who set out to save their world of Exandria from the forces of evil. Stars Riegel, Willingham, Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, and Taliesin Jaffe all return to voice their characters in the series and serve as executive producers. The last episode of Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina dropped on Prime Video on October 24, 2024.

What Is in Store for Vox Machina in Season 4?

Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina is fast approaching its endgame, as the animated series begins to cover the more epic late-stage arcs of the D&D campaign. With Season 5 of TLOVM confirmed to be the last for the series, Season 4 will be laying a lot of the groundwork for what's to come in the hero's epic journey.

Some immediate questions that fans have after Season 3 are about the fate of Vax, given that he seemingly foresaw his own death in the last episodes. Meanwhile, the finale also hinted at the arrival of the primary evil villain of the campaign: the Whispered One, whom Critical Role fans are eager to see depicted in animation.

A teaser for Season 4 hinted at an elaborate heist the group will mount in search of a scroll from the Cobalt Soul (which shares a link with the sequel series The Mighty Nein), suggesting that the action isn't slowing down in Season 4. As was the case with previous seasons of Critical Role's animated shows, Season 4 of TLOVM will feature some new guest stars, with Wayne Brady, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Tom Cardy set to appear in the show.