Amazon Studios has a new high fantasy animated series for the world to enjoy: The Mighty Nein. Set in the world of Exandria, the story of The Mighty Nein follows a group of misfits who find themselves drawn together by circumstance and thrust into an adventure that could not only stop a massive war between two powerful factions but also the entire realm itself.

The Mighty Nein comes from the minds of the talented and wacky minds of Critical Role (who are also behind the current hit video game Dispatch), a web series that sees a group of actors playing through an intensive and immersive game of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D). Their first campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina, was previously turned into a series by Amazon Studios for Prime Video.

Now it's time for their second campaign, The Mighty Nein, to get that same treatment. Knowing the history behind the series, some audiences might be hesitant to jump on board and check out the show—especially if they have no experience with Critical Role or D&D. Thankfully, you don't have to worry about that with The Mighty Nein.

The Direct caught up with the cast (all of whom also serve as executive producers) of the new animated show on the red carpet of its premiere, where the stars revealed why it's the perfect starting point for new audiences.

Matthew Mercer revealed how "that was the intent when [they] were developing it." He elaborated that they "wanted [it] to feel like an incredibly rich and dynamic fantasy world that kind of gently brings you in and then shocks you with its depth in a way that is inviting as opposed to terrifying."

"It's a wonderful piece of world-building," Taliesin Jaffe noted to The Direct, adding how audiences "don't have to know anything going in it" and that the show "takes you around this world in a very, very broad, easy way."

Liam O'Brien reassured that he "[doesn't] think you have to worry about past lore or other, or 'Legend of Vox Machina,' which came before." He also explained how "this is a complete story," and that when it's all said and done, you'll "probably be curious at the end to pull at the other corners of the map that you don't know yet."

The entire list of cast that we spoke to includes Ashley Johnson (Yasha Nydoorin), Laura Bailey (Jester Lavorre), Matthew Mercer (Essek Thelyss), Marisha Ray (Beauregard Lionett), Sam Riegel (Nott the Brave), Taliesin Jaffe (Mollymauk Tealeaf), Liam O'Brien (Caleb Wildogast), and Tasha Huo (showrunner).

The Mighty Nein is streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.

The Direct: "For people that maybe don't know anything about Critical Role, maybe don't even know D&D, why is this the perfect starting point for them?"

Ashley Johnson: Well, I don't know if it's the perfect starting point, but we hope that it is. I think, ultimately, our biggest takeaway, all of us as friends, and how we play DND, and how we've decided to tell this story with 'Mighty Nein.' I think the biggest takeaway, I hope people will have, or the feeling at least, is that, [and] this sounds so corny, but like the friendship is really important.

Laura Bailey: This is a show about adventure. You know, everybody's looking for something they can say, latch on to, you know, I was searching for family, for friends, for that missing element. And all of these characters are the same way. They are kind of lost and through each other. Somehow everything starts to make sense.

Matthew Mercer: That was the intent when we were developing it. In this adaptation. We wanted [it] to feel like an incredibly rich and dynamic fantasy world that kind of gently brings you in and then shocks you with its depth in a way that is inviting as opposed to terrifying. That's always the challenge when you bring something that is wholly new and genre-based, even if it's not for everybody. Some people would be like, I'm good. So a lot of intent to make it interesting, to let the mysteries kind of unravel naturally, to give you enough of these characters that you begin to care for them and connect with them, and want to see their journey through and feel yourself kind of falling in love with the world at the same time. So I like to think it's a very good entry point. You know, we've put a lot of intent specifically towards that.

Marisha Ray: I hope anyone who watches this show sees how rewarding the concept of communal storytelling can be. This is a story that was just born from our heads and that we just played out in real time in the moment, and now we've adapted it into an animated series. So, hopefully, people can see whether you are just in finance or you are in an artistic field, and how rewarding a collaborative storytelling experience can be.

Sam Riegel: This show is great for new fans and old fans alike, because it's got characters that you will identify with, you will relate to. Doesn't matter if they can do magic or not; it doesn't matter if they fight with swords, wands, fists, or whatever. These characters have seen stuff and been through stuff that every viewer has been through, whether it's their own insecurities or running away from mistakes they've made in their past or running to something that is significant of hope and symbolizes the future, the characters they will fall in love with, and the magic and fantasy stuff will will spoon feed that to them very slowly.

Taliesin Jaffe: Well, I'll say it's a wonderful piece of world-building. You don't have to know anything going in it. It takes you around this world in a very, very broad, easy way. You get to learn these wonderful rules of this space. It doesn't feel like traditional fantasy. And we also take our time, and it's a great way to kind of dip into this kind of storytelling, because we are not rushing. We're letting you really move very slowly... We introduce you very, very slowly to all the characters. You really are not going to be lost on anything, because we're making sure that you are along with us. Where there are easter eggs, they are just easter eggs. You don't need them. That's just cute and fun. But like, we're here to really make sure that a story gets told, because that's what we really, really like.

Liam O'Brien: I don't think you have to worry about past lore or other, or 'Legend of Vox Machina,' which came before. If you like spy thrillers, slow-burn drama, romance, or really, just the 'Maltese Falcon' — if [that's] up your alley, you are going to like this. This is a complete story, and I think once you've gone through it, you'll love what you've seen, and probably be curious at the end to pull at the other corners of the map that you don't know yet.

Tasha Huo: Well, we definitely wrote this for fans. We definitely wrote this for that exact person. I want my mom, who's never played a game in her life, to watch this show still, and really love it, and it really just starts with the characters. You can access the characters, and if you feel that they're personal and you feel that they're relatable, then it doesn't matter what world you place them in; you're going to feel things. And so that's really the objective here.

