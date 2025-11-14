Dispatch: Chase Hates Invisigal for a Good Reason In the Game

The rivalry between Invisigal (Laura Bailey) and Chase (Jeffrey Wright) in Dispatch makes sense given the two characters' pasts. AdHoc's new episodic superhero game introduces players to the Z-Team, a group of superpowered villains attempting to reform under the guidance of their dispatcher, ex-superhero Robert Robertson (Aaron Paul).

After joining the SDN (Superhero Dispatch Network), Robert is reunited with his old babysitter and mentor, Chase, an ex-hero named Track Star whose super speed powers led to an early retirement, as they also caused him to age rapidly. On the Z-Team, Robert is also drawn to Dispatch's Arcane-like character Invisigal, a criminal and thief attempting reform through SDN's Phoenix Program.

From the get-go, it's clear that Chase and Invisigal don't get along, with Chase having a particular disdain for her (which she returns in kind). But as it turns out, Chase had good reasons for his behavior toward the Z-Team member.

Dispatch is the first episodic narrative game from AdHoc Studio, which was created in partnership with Critical Role. The game was released in two-episode weekly drops throughout October and November, with the finale releasing on November 12. The voice cast includes Aaron Paul, Jeffrey Wright, Laura Bailey, Erin Yvette, Travis Willingham, and Matthew Mercer.

Why Chase Dislikes Invisigal in Dispatch

AdHoc Studio

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Dispatch.

Chase's dislike of Invisigal is never fully explained, but it can likely be attributed to his backstory as a hero, having dealt with criminals and villains throughout his life, which makes him cynical towards villains and doubtful of their potential for change.

Unlike the rest of the Z-Team, Invisigal seems the least interested in doing the work needed to change and become a hero. She is portrayed as reckless and impulsive, and initially shows no interest in following Robert's directions. In the first two episodes, Invisigal directly disobeys Robert's orders on a mission, which results in a supervillain getting away - something that is frowned upon by Chase and Robert.

In later episodes, Chase sums up his feelings toward Invisigal to Robert, saying she is "good at disappearing when people get hurt." When Robert questions why Chase seems to dislike Invisigal so much, he tells him, "she's a liability," adding that he needs to be wary for the both of them, considering Robert is becoming blinded by his connection to Invisigal:

Robert: "What's your deal with her? You give everyone shit but it always seems extra with Visi." Chase: "She's a liability. And one of us needs to be objective when it's clear something's going on between the two of you."

While bitter, Chase clearly only wants the best for Robert, telling him to "Be careful, kid. Some people they're black holes. You reach out to help them, and they just suck you in." This seems to point to an event in Chase's past where he trusted someone and was betrayed, but this wasn't elaborated on in further Dispatch episodes.

AdHoc Studio

Things come to a head between Chase and Invisigal at Robert's housewarming. Invisigal's impulsive nature leads her to want to rush out and recover the Astral Pulse, while the others think it would be best to wait and make a plan. When she's challenged on this, Chase tells her she's "no f***king hero:"

Chase: "You are no f**king hero! She named you Invisigal, and you named yourself Invisibitch, and you had it right... You want to get people hurt? Get people killed? Then you need to go back to the team where you belong... She thinks she's like you, but she's not. Robert doesn't need to keep going out there with no powers, putting his life on the line to make up for assholes like you."

It's clear that Chase doesn't believe that Invisigal has the potential to be a hero, telling her that she's "playing them, you're playing yourself. You think you're invisible, but I f**king see you." He also labels her as a "criminal," "liar," and "dangerous," which earns him a punch in the face from Invisigal.

Later, while ruminating on the night's events with Robert, Chase reveals that it's his belief in inherent goodness that leads him to dislike Invisigal, as he thinks she doesn't have the pure morals required to be a hero like them:

Chase: "You were always good. That was always in you. It's what makes us different from a thief like her."

In some ways, Chase's instincts were right about Invisigal, as it's revealed in Dispatch's final episodes that Invisigal was secretly working for Shroud and helped him to disable Robert's Mecha Man suit. Depending on the decisions the player makes throughout Dispatch, Invisigal's arc will end with her redemption or her returning to her path of villainy.