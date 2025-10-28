Arcane Fans Have Already Found Their Perfect Replacement for Vi

Arcane ended after a tragically short two-season run in 2024, but a year later, fans may have found a perfect replacement for one of its characters in the new video game, Dispatch. Arcane was built around the story of two sisters, and major League of Legends characters, Vi and Jinx. Vi, the short-haired, cocky brawler of the two sisters, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, quickly became a favorite in Arcane. However, her character's story came to a conclusion in Arcane Season 2 (unless Riot and Netflix continue her story in an Arcane spin-off).

In the meantime, fans have noticed that a new Vi-like character has emerged in Dispatch, AdHoc's new episodic superhero game. An X post likening the Z Team member Invisigal (voiced by Laura Bailey) to Vi has gained traction among the community, and it's immediately clear why these comparisons are being drawn.

Invisigal and Vi's similarities are quickly noticeable in their designs, with both characters featuring a short pixie cut with an undercut. Invisigal also wears a cutoff pink jacket, which resembles Vi's red jacket in Arcane.

AdHoc Studio/Netflix

There are also several parallels in terms of characterisation between the two. Vi is known for her hot-headedness and punch-first mentality in Arcane, along with her sarcastic humor and remarks. These are things Invisigal also possesses. In the first two episodes of Dispatch released thus far, she was seen punching her dispatcher, Robert Robertson, and defying his authority while on a job, along with a steady stream of snarky remarks at all times.

Underneath this tough exterior is a more vulnerable side to Invisigal - another character Vi shares in Arcane. To this point, Laura Bailey told Mama's Geeky in an interview that Invisigal "has a mask up" and is someone who will "hurt before you have the opportunity to come at me:"

Laura Bailey: "I think Invisigal is somebody who is working against herself, just a little bit. You know, she has a mask up, right, of self-defense of, like, I don't want to get hurt and therefore I'm going to hurt before you have the opportunity to come at me. So I love the moments where you get to see that vulnerability slip through and then through your choices get to unveil that more and more and really affect her and help her see that she's not a lost cause."

AdHoc Studio

The two characters' backstories also share parallels, with Invisigal, a known villain with a history of larceny, robbery, and assault, and Vi, also having a history of prison time (albeit for a false crime). Not to mention the two are considered underdogs in society, with Invisigal being relegated to the Z Team, and Vi facing prejudices due to her origins in the Undercity.

It seems a safe bet that if Arcane fans want more of a character in the same vein as Vi, they'll definitely find themselves satisfied with Invisigal in Dispatch. Although it should be noted that there are still definite differences between the two that make each character unique.

The broader game of Dispatch itself also has much to offer fans of Arcane. Set in a Los Angeles overrun with superheroes, Dispatch shares parallels with superhero fare like The Boys and Invincible. Its episodic structure also aids in the feeling of the game being a narrative-driven TV show, and the top-tier animation style and roster of unique and interesting characters also have much to offer Arcane audiences.

Is There A Future for Vi After Arcane?

Netflix

While Invisigal may offer an alternative to Vi for now, it doesn't quite satisfy fans' hunger for more stories involving the League of Legends character after Arcane's end. The Season 2 finale revealed the conclusion to Vi's arc, confirming that she was left grieving after Jinx's apparent death but went on to live in Piltover and continue her relationship with Caitlyn.

It may be that this is the last fans see of Vi. Overall, the finale seemed a bittersweet place to leave Vi's story while also tying into her character's continuity in League of Legends. To that point, those wanting more of Vi can still find her character in League of Legends, in which new content is introduced consistently, but whether there will be a continuation of her story from Arcane is less certain.

Riot has outlined plans to continue in television with further Arcane spin-offs. However, these will likely focus on different characters and regions in Runeterra, as many remain to be explored. This doesn't preclude Vi and Caitlyn from appearing in these spin-offs should the need arise, particularly as both survived the events of Arcane and are still active in Piltover, but it will all depend on where Riot plans to go with its future shows.