Dispatch Finale Confirms Chase's Fate Amid Exit Scare

Jeffrey Wright's character Chase had a bumpy road in the back half of Dispatch, and the final episodes confirmed the hero's fate. AdHoc's new episodic superhero game follows Robert Robertson, an ex-hero turned dispatcher at the Superhero Dispatch Network (SDN), as he attempts to turn a ragtag team of villains into heroes. Working alongside Robert at SDN is his father's old friend, Chase, also known as Track Star, who takes the opportunity to reconnect with Robert anew as colleagues.

Chase's powers of super speed allow him to move fifty times faster than the average person, but this comes at the cost of accelerating his own aging process. In Dispatch, Chase appears as an elderly man, although in reality, he is still under 40. To preserve his life, Chase decided to retire and work at SDN, putting his powers to rest.

Dispatch is the new game from AdHoc Studio, created in partnership with Critical Role. The cast includes Aaron Paul (in his second animated superhero project), Jeffrey Wright, Laura Bailey, Erin Yvette, and Matthew Mercer. Dispatch's final episodes were released on PC and PS5 on November 12.

Warning - This article contains spoilers for Dispatch.

Did Chase Die In Dispatch?

AdHoc Studio

Chase's life is put in jeopardy in Episode 6 of Dispatch after he makes the ultimate sacrifice. Throughout the series, Robert and his comrades at SDN have been focused on rebuilding his superhero Mecha Man suit, which requires the missing piece, the Astral Pulse.

After locating the Astral Pulse, Invisigal (a character bearing a striking resemblance to Arcane's Vi) decides to go rogue and infiltrate the warehouse alone. Despite Robert's attempts to help her from afar, Invisigal is confronted by Shroud and her forces and is overwhelmed.

Seeing Robert's distress, Chase decides to return to his heroic roots and uses his powers of super speed to reach Invisigal and whisk her away. Unfortunately, this comes at the cost of his aging further, which leads his body to give out.

This leaves Chase unconscious and in a hospital bed at the end of Episode 6, where it's unclear whether he will survive.

How Is Chase Alive In Dispatch Episode 8?

AdHoc Studio

While Chase's fate is left uncertain for Dispatch's remaining episodes, the hero makes a miraculous return in Episode 8.

In the heat of battle with Shroud's spider-mech, Chase speeds in and deals a critical blow, newly revived and bearing a new suit and flight powers. It's revealed that Blonde Blazer (the SDN Torrance branch's leader, who has Supergirl-type powers) has given Chase her red amulet, which is the source of her abilities.

This amulet transfers the same powers to Chase, healing him and transforming him into a new and improved super-powered speedster.

In the aftermath of Shroud's defeat, Blazer tells Robert that Chase can hold onto her amulet until they work something out. While it will leave Blazer powerless, the amulet allowed Chase to recover from his injuries, and it is likely the only thing preventing him from slipping back into a coma.

While Dispatch doesn't reveal how or if the heroes will find a way to save Chase from his fate, Blazer's amulet allows him to live on and serve as a hero for now.