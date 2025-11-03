Legend of Vox Machina Sequel Series Releases This Month (And Critical Role Fans Need To Watch It)

Fans have a worthy substitute while they wait for more from The Legend of Vox Machina (TLOVM), with Critical Role's next animated show, The Mighty Nein, hitting screens in November. The famed tabletop roleplaying group successfully turned their first Dungeons & Dragons campaign into a hit animated show on Prime Video. Now Critical Role is doing it again with The Mighty Nein, an adaptation of the team's second campaign.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the release of The Mighty Nein since its announcement in 2023. The series follows in the same vein as The Legend of Vox Machina, adapting the story and characters from Critical Role's sophomore campaign with animation done by Titmouse. This story follows a group of ragtag criminals, outlaws, and antiheroes who are forced to work together to save their realm.

Prime Video

Earlier this year, Prime Video confirmed The Mighty Nein's release date for November 19, 2025, and promotion has ramped up. At New York Comic-Con in October, Prime Video debuted the first full trailer for The Mighty Nein, featuring all the show's central characters, including Jester (Laura Bailey), Beau (Marisha Ray), Fjord (Travis Willingham), Caleb (Liam O'Brien), Molly (Taliesen Jaffe), Nott (Sam Riegel), Yasha (Ashley Johnson), and Essek (Matthew Mercer). The trailer also confirmed several exciting guest stars in the voice cast, such as Lucy Liu, Alan Cumming, Nathan Fillion, and Anjelica Huston.

Most recently, the show's new title sequence was released online, teasing some of the season's notable moments. Notably, Critical Role releases intros for each of its campaigns, depicting the animated visions of its characters for fans. The Mighty Nein's official intro for the animated series pays homage to many of these sequences, affirming that the show will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved campaign.

The Mighty Nein is a joint production between Prime Video, Critical Role, and Titmouse. It features the members of the Critical Role team reprising their voice roles. Season 1 consists of eight episodes, with three premiering at once on November 19 and the rest weekly.

Why The Legend of Vox Machina Fans Will Love Critical Role's New Show

Prime Video

While The Mighty Nein is an entirely new show, it shares many connections to Critical Role's first Prime Video animated show, The Legend of Vox Machina.

Both TV series are set in the fictional fantasy land of Exandria, an original world designed by Critical Role's dungeon master Matt Mercer and the setting for all of the group's major campaigns thus far (with the exception of 2025's Campaign 4).

The Mighty Nein actually takes place 20 years after the events of The Legends of Vox Machina, meaning the series effectively acts as a sequel to the first show (although TLOVM will continue with two more confirmed seasons). Fans of The Legend of Vox Machina will be well-versed in much of the lore and mythology of Exandria, which will be a solid foundation heading into The Mighty Nein.

The new Prime Video series is undoubtedly a must-see for Critical Role fans eager to watch how the second campaign unfolds in animated form. However, it's also an easy jumping-on point for new viewers, who might only be familiar with The Legend of Vox Machina.

The Mighty Nein shares many similarities with TLOVM, as both feature the same voice cast and animation studio. However, The Mighty Nein's tone, characters, and themes will be distinctly different from The Legend of Vox Machina, with the former often considered a bit darker and grittier than the traditional heroic tales from Critical Role's first campaign. Another significant difference between the two will be the episode length, with The Mighty Nein expanding to hour-long episodes over the 30-minute runtimes of TLOVM.

With The Legend of Vox Machina's next season not expected to air until 2026, The Mighty Nein makes for an effective replacement, providing more of the Critical Role world and characters that fans love.