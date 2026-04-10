Marvel Studios Has Now Explained Why Kingpin Doesn't Expose Matt Murdock as Daredevil (And It's Genius)

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 2 pulled back the curtain on Mayor Fisk's strategy in dismantling Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) entire life, and it's not about his dual identity as a vigilante. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) figured out Matt Murdock's secret identity as Daredevil in Netflix's Daredevil Season 2, Episode 10, before seeing Daredevil unmasked in the Season 3 finale. While he already knew Matt's secret, Fisk decided not to pull the trigger on revealing it to the public because he knew that it would be useful in the future.

With Martial Law in effect in New York and Matt Murdock in hiding, Mayor Fisk has all the reasons to reveal his greatest rival's secret in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. In Episode 2, Buck Cashman pushed hard for the nuclear option for Fisk: go public and reveal that Matt Murdock is Daredevil. Many deemed this a logical move to turn the city against him and end the Daredevil problem once and for all.

However, Fisk shuts it down immediately, noting that it is not good optics after Matt, a blind man, saved his life in Season 1:

"No. No. I want to quash this idiocy, not stoke it. Daredevil, he's an easy sell as enemy of the people, but Matt Murdock, no. A blind man who saved my life, I don't think so. He saved my life."

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This is a bold and calculated move by Fisk, perfectly showcasing why the street-level villain is the ultimate mind games master in the MCU. Exposing Daredevil's real identity is not smart because it will not benefit his regime. Instead, Fisk wants to dismantle Matt's entire life while keeping the public on his side.

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The public already fears vigilantes, thanks to Fisk's anti-vigilante movement in New York. Revealing that the man under the mask is a blind lawyer who literally took a bullet for the mayor creates sympathy and humanizes Matt rather than creating outrage.

Fisk would then issue a public address in which he portrayed Matt as a hero, urging people to look out for him, making it extremely hard for Matt to stay in hiding. Fisk even mentioned to help "bring this hero home."

Fisk's latest message made it extremely difficult for Matt and Karen Page to go into hiding, as the whole city is now actively looking for him.

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As the search becomes a citywide manhunt for Matt, Matt can't hide in plain sight anymore, and it would be difficult for him to blend in because his face is plastered all over the city.

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This move by Fisk proves how good he really is at controlling the narrative, which explains why he became New York's mayor in the first place. Ultimately, by refusing to expose who Daredevil really is, Fisk found a way to preserve the villainous image of the mask that justifies his anti-vigilante stance.

How Daredevil Born Again's Latest Vanessa Twist Changes Everything

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While Fisk's psychological warfare, refusing to expose Matt's secret as Daredevil, forces Matt deeper into isolation, the twist ending of Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, Episode 4, shows Vanessa Fisk's life hanging in the balance, completely upending the already-fragile balance surrounding Matt's secret identity.

At the end of Netflix's Daredevil Season 3 after the brutal fight between Daredevil and Fisk, Matt leveraged the threat against Vanessa to extract Fisk's vow of silence:

"You will go back to prison, and you will live the rest of your miserable life in a cage, knowing you'll never have Vanessa, that this city rejected you. It beat you. I beat you! You'll keep my secret, and you won't harm Karen Page or Foggy Nelson or anyone else. Because if you do, I will go after your wife. ( Fisk snarls softly ) And I will prove Vanessa ordered the murder of Agent Ray Nadeem, and like her husband, she'll spend the rest of her life in a cell."

The cliffhanger ending of Season 2, Episode 4 changes that dynamic, since Vanessa's death would mean Matt has no leverage to prevent Fisk from revealing his identity.

Fisk's combined grief and rage could push him to burn it all down, which includes exposing Matt as Daredevil, turning the "missing hero" narrative into something far deadlier.