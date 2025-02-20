Pokemon Day 2025: Leaks & Expected Announcements (TCG Pocket, Z-A, Generation 10 And Go)

According to recent leaks, fans can expect some exciting announcements as a part of Pokemon Day 2025.

Dating back to 2016, Pokemon Day sees Game Freak and The Pokemon Company take a moment to celebrate the beloved monster-collecting franchise. Every year, the event occurs on February 27, coinciding with the anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's original Japanese release.

Typically, a Pokemon Presents live stream has been a part of the Pokemon Day festivities, seeing The Pokemon Company make announcements regarding various verticals from across the brand (including the games, the trading card game, and much more).

What To Expect For Pokemon Day 2025

Pokemon Day 2025 is set to take place on Thursday, February 27, supposedly coming with a series of new announcements surrounding the brand by way of a Pokemon Presents live stream.

A Pokemon Presents has not been confirmed for the 2025 iteration of the celebration; however, various leaks seem to suggest one is happening. The Pokemon Company has released a new Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents every year since 2021, so one can assume 2025 will be no different.

2025 has been dubbed The Year of Eevee by The Pokemon Company, with various activations centered on the beloved Gen 1 monster happening all year long, so fans can likely expect "the partner Pokemon" (as it is called in the official Pokedex) to appear in several big announcements made on the day.

Below is a full list of expected announcements for Pokemon Day 2025:

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

The most likely new title to appear on Pokemon Day is Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

The latest title in the series' more action-heavy Legends sub-franchise was first announced back at Pokemon Day 2024, revealing a cryptic trailer that teased the return to the fan-favorite Kalos region (last seen in Pokemon X and Y).

The Legends Z-A was initially announced for a worldwide release in 2025, but a specific date remains unknown. This means that if a trailer debuts on Pokemon Day, fans can likely expect a full-on release date for the new game.

There have been rumors that Legends Z-A will not be a Nintendo Switch 2 game, which may be disappointing to some, rather serving as a Switch 1 swansong for the franchise.

Recent Pokemon Day 2025 leaks allege a new trailer for the game is coming, and it will feature a first look at gameplay, as well as new Mega-Evolutions including Mega Greninja, Delphox, Chesnaught, Xerneus, and Yveltal (via Hidden Power Podcast).

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go

Even nearly 10 years after its release, Pokemon Go remains a mobile gaming juggernaut.

The monster-collecting mobile title from Niantic has been the focus of many Pokemon Day announcements over the years, with the dev team sharing news of new Pokemon coming to the game, features on the way in the title, or the reveal of exciting events for users to explore.

Heading into Pokemon Day 2025, fans can expect all of these to potentially be explored.

While over 800 of the franchise's iconic monsters have come to the mobile game over the years, there are still some that are missing (142 to be exact). Most of these come from either the Galar region (Gen 7) or the recently explored Paldea region (Gen 9).

Generation 9—which is comprised of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well as the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A—has not been too deeply explored in Pokemon Go, so this feels like the most likely fit for another Gen introduction if the mobile game is ready to go that way once again.

As for events that could be announced during the Pokemon Day festivities, there will likely be news on the upcoming in-game season which (according to Pokemon Go's official website) is set to kick off on March 4.

The current season, "Dual Destiny," has been ongoing since December, with little news on what is next having made its way out. Perhaps it could be Eevee-focused with 2025 being the Year of Eevee for the brand after all.

This could see various events being centered on catching and training Eevee and its various Eeveelutions over several months.

Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite

First released in 2021, Pokemon Unite has continued to thrive on mobile and consoles, as the brand's answer to MOBA games like League of Legends or DOTA 2.

In the years since its release, Pokemon Unite has continued to receive incremental updates with new playable characters and Holowear (this game's version of character skins) arriving every few months or so.

Pokemon Day 2025 could see the latest batch of these coming to the game revealed to fans around the world.

According to recent marketing for Unite (via Comicbook), the legendary dog Suicune is set to join the game's ever-expanding roster of characters; however, it was announced with no official release day or time.

Specific release details for Suicune feel like the most logical Unite-related announcement to be made during Pokemon Day 2025, with some potential skins being shown off as well.

Pokemon Live-Service Games (Café ReMix, Masters EX, Sleep)

A large section of these Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents live streams is usually dedicated to the brand's various live-service titles including Pokemon Café ReMix, Masters EX, and Sleep. This will, again, likely be the case during Pokemon Day 2025.

Fans of Pokemon Café ReMix will seemingly see two new characters arrive as a part of its adorable puzzle package, with Flapple and Appletun rumored to join the game.

Several new trainers to battle have also reportedly been leaked for Pokemon Masters EX, including Professor Sada and Professor Turo from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

As for Pokemon's sleep tracking app, Pokemon Sleep, two appropriately sleepy Pokemon, Drowzee and Hypno, were a part of the Pokemon Day leaks as well, said to be announced for the game during the Pokemon Presents.

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket is the latest hit addition to the Pokemon formula, taking the experience of the beloved Pokemon Trading Card Game and bringing it to mobile devices for the first time.

Since its debut in late October 2024, a steady stream of announcements regarding the title has slowly been marched out for fans. However, Pokemon Day 2025 will mark the game's first stab at the franchise's anniversary celebration, so, surely, there will be some big news for collectors to chew on.

Recent leaks seemingly suggest a new mini set in Pokemon TCG Pocket will debut on Friday, February 28. Seeing as that is only one day after the Pokemon Day festivities, fans should expect news on the new batch of cards to be announced as a part of the franchise's 29th birthday.

Generation 10 Of Pokemon

Pokemon

This is the big one. Essentially since the start of Generation 9, fans have wondered what to expect from the series' eventual Generation 10.

According to known leaker Centro Leaks, Gen 10 is currently being developed for Nintendo Switch 2 as well as the original Switch. The game (or games) is reportedly set to take place over an archipelago of islands and is internally known as Pokemon Gaia.

While it will be three years since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released later this year (an unusual gap for games in the franchise), it seems unlikely that Generation 10 will be announced at Pokemon Day 2025.

This is largely because the franchise still has a Generation 9 game on the way in Pokemon Legends: Z-A as well as multiple Gen 9-themed sets still to come in the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

Potential New Spinoffs

Pokemon

Then there is also always the chance of something new and exciting making itself known as a part of the Pokemon Day fun.

There have been rumors of a new spin-off from the series to be in the works, with details on the project being very scarce. Leaks revealed the title is reportedly going by the code name Pokemon Synapse internally and will be multiplayer-focused.

No, this will not be the oft-dream-of Pokemon MMO fans have been asking about for years, it is seemingly something completely different for the franchise, being described as Splatoon-like, perhaps being yet another competitive multiplayer title set in a new genre that Pokemon has yet to explore.

If these Splatoon comparisons turn out to be true, perhaps it is an online multiplayer shooter with a twist, just like Nintendo's beloved paint-spewing franchise.

With rumors swirling about the spin-off, Pokemon Day 2025 could be the day fans finally get a peek at what The Pokemon Company has been cooking.

Pokemon Day takes place on Thursday, February 27.