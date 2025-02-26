Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a Cards Leak: Arceus, Garchomp & More

Several Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a expansion cards leaked before the new set's release.

The monster-collecting mobile hit has continued to rope in fans just like the physical trading card game it is based on has for over 20 years, with an ever-expanding catalog of cards for players to chase.

This has resulted in two proper mainline sets (the latest of which created some ultra-powerful decks for players to build) and one smaller mini set, with a second on the horizon.

Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a Cards Leak

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Several new cards leaked from the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a set.

The new expansion looks to be one of the more minor booster expansions, like December's Mew-themed "Mythical Island" set. It is released between two larger expansions, but that does not make it any less exciting.

These leaks came in a new video that was seemingly posted early on Pokemon's official TikTok page. The video mentions the official name of the A2a expansion, "Triumphant Light," and several new cards coming to the game.

The leaked cards included the ultra-powerful god Pokemon Arceus (one of the most powerful creatures in the franchise), which would be the legendary's first Pokemon TCG Pocket card.

Other leaked cards include new versions of Garchomp, Heatran, Crobat, and others. Since most of these monsters are part of an evolutionary line, fans can likely expect their pre-evolutions/evolutions to also appear.

That means that while the leaked video only featured single monsters like Garchomp, fans can expect other members of the corresponding evolutionary families to appear (in this case, Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp).

It will be interesting to see if the expansive Eevee evolutionary line will also be included with the inclusion of Eevee in these leaks. This could perhaps bring some of the fan-favorite Eeveelutions not present in the title (namely Umbreon, Espeon, and Sylveon) to the mobile hit for the first time.

Only seven cards leaked as a part of the TikTok video, but fans can almost surely expect a whole lot more. The last mini-expansion in the game included 68 new cards for players to collect, including secret rares and unique art variants.

For a full list of leaked Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a expansion cards, see below:

Arceus

Garchomp

Heatran

Crobat

Magnemite

Eevee

Golbat

The new batch of cards does not have a specific release date yet, but it has been rumored to debut on Friday, February 28. Recent reports noted an official announcement is likely for the upcoming Pokemon Day celebrations, which are set to take place on Thursday, February 27.

This will likely keep fans interested until the next major expansion, which is rumored to be released in April 2025.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a set has no known public release date.