Pokemon TCG Pocket Best Deck Features Darkrai Ex & Magnezone (Full Card List)

Pokemon TCG Pocket fans may have widdled down what some of the best decks in the game are after weeks of testing.

Like any online multiplayer game, a meta has quickly emerged in Pokemon's digital take on its beloved trading card game. As players have been able to square off against one another, collect more cards, and even (most recently) trade with other users, specific cards have begun to emerge as key for winning in battle.

That is not to say players using other decks cannot win, but statistically, certain groups of cards produce synergies that provide a specific advantage.

What Is 2025's Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Deck?

Pokemon TCG Pocket

While there are many viable options for players battling in Pokemon TCG Pocket, one particular set of cards has emerged as the best deck in the game.

With the release of the new Generation 4-themed "Space-Time Smackdown" set, one particular deck has taken off, becoming the stuff of legend in-game (kind of like the mythical Pokemon it is centered around).

In February 2025, the current meta has seen the Darkrai EX deck take off, becoming the deck with the most wins for players partaking in online battles (via Limitless TCG).

This deck is focused on the ultra-powerful Darkrai EX card which debuted as a part of the "Space-Time Smackdown" expansion.

Darkrai EX is a super powerful 140 HP card that has included the devastating "Nightmare Aura" ability, which deals 20 points of dagame to an opponent's active Pokemon simply for attaching Darkness Energy to it.

Pair that with the Dawn trainer card, which gives the player the ability to transfer energy from a benched Pokemon onto another, and one can start to chain together multiple instances of "Nightmare Aura" damage in one turn, finishing off several opposing creatures when combined with active Pokemon attacks.

As for other Pokemon to include in the deck, the heavy-hitting Magnezone evolution line has proven popular, thanks to its Thunder Blast attack that deals 110 points of damage as well as its lower evolution Magneton's which can acquire one Electric Energy a turn no matter what type of energy is set for the deck.

Below is a full deck list for the popular Darkrai EX deck:

2 Magnemite A2 51

2 Magneton A1 98

2 Magnezone A2 53

2 Darkrai ex A2 110

1 Druddigon A1a 56

1 Kangaskhan A1 2032 Leaf A1a 68

2 Professor’s Research P-A 7

1 Cyrus A2 150

1 Dawn A2 154

1 Giovanni A1 223

2 Poké Ball P-A 5

1 Giant Cape A2 147

It is worth noting that there is another deck quickly climbing the ranks as one of the game's best. The Magnezone/Skarmory deck technically has the highest win percentage; however, it has not been tested as thoroughly as the Darkrai EX deck.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is now available on iOS and Android.