Pokemon TCG Pocket Next Card Expansion Gets Exciting Gen 4 Rumors

An exciting rumor is building hype among fans for the next card expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket achieved over 10 million downloads in its first two days and quickly became one of the largest mobile releases in terms of revenue, later surpassing 33 million downloads and $200 million in revenue.

McDonald's has launched a limited-time Pokemon-themed Happy Meal promotion, offering exclusive in-game rewards and collectible physical items, such as Dragon-type cards and themed posters.

Pokemon TCG Pocket A2 Card Expansion Rumors Heat Up

A leaked rumor (via Centro Leaks) suggests that the upcoming A2 Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion, set for release next week, will focus on Generation 4 Pokemon from Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum.

Unlike previous updates, this will be a full expansion rather than just a Booster Pack.

Among the most popular Pokemon from Gen 4, fans often cite Lucario, Staraptor, and Garchomp as their favorites due to their powerful abilities and memorable designs.

Other fan favorites include Torterra, Palkia, Gallade, and Luxray, all praised for their unique aesthetics and roles in the Sinnoh region.

The past expansions of Pokemon TCG Pocket include Mythical Island, which introduced new cards with a focus on rare Pokemon, PROMO-A offered special promotional content, and Genetic Apex, which highlighted genetically altered Pokemon.

For everything else we know about Pokemon TCG Pocket's next expansion, check out our full breakdown here!

More Pokemon TCG Pocket Expansion News

Fans have been speculating on what new Pokemon from the game's missing 1025 monsters could be included in the new expansion

The rumored Gen 4 expansion is expected to be the first full expansion following the smaller Mythical Island set.

It may feature a more substantial collection of cards, similar to the Genetic Apex set, which included 266 cards across three pack types.

Additionally, the update will include a new trading feature, allowing players to complete their collections with the new cards.

The Pokemon Company confirmed that trading in Pokémon TCG Pocket will be limited to cards of the same rarity and can only occur between friends.

Only cards up to the Art Rare level, including diamond and 1-star cards, will be tradable at launch, with rarer cards like EX and gold cards excluded for now.

The company also announced that items must be consumed to trade, but details on the specific currency required remain unclear.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is now available on iOS and Android.