Pokemon TCG Pocket Announces McDonalds Collaboration: Rewards & How To Obtain

McDonald's is now offering exclusive Pokemon TCG Pocket rewards, here is how to level up the mobile gaming experience.

The mobile game Pokemon TCG Pocket, developed by Creatures Inc. and DeNA with The Pokemon Company, brings the iconic Pokemon Trading Card Game to phones. Players can enjoy features like trainer battles, deck building, and the thrill of opening virtual card packs.

The developers recently confirmed that a new card expansion is set to launch later this month, with the promise of "new Pokemon" and additional details to be revealed soon.

Pokemon TCG x McDonald's Collab Explained

McDonald's launched a new Pokemon-themed Happy Meal promotion, available at participating U.S. locations starting today.

This limited-time collaboration with The Pokemon Company offers fans the chance to collect exclusive rewards for the Pokemon TCG Pocket mobile game and physical Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) items.

Each Happy Meal includes a Pokemon TCG booster pack containing four of 15 collectible Dragon-type cards, a themed poster, a sticker sheet for decoration, and one of four Pokemon-themed box designs featuring Charizard, Dragonite with Pikachu, Rayquaza, or Roaring Moon.

Fans who order through the McDonald's app unlock additional in-game rewards, including a code for 24 Pack Hourglasses and 12 Wonder Hourglasses, which speed up access to digital booster packs and enable the Wonder Pick feature in Pokemon TCG Pocket:

The promotion coincides with McDonald's ongoing Pokemon GO activation at U.S. restaurants, where players can visit Sponsored PokeStops and Gyms to participate in five-star raids and encounter Pokemon attracted by Lure Modules.

These Pokemon GO events run during specific weeks (January 20-26, February 10-16, and March 10-16) offering even more engagement for fans.

With physical and digital card rewards tied to this promotion, collectors and gamers alike have plenty of reasons to participate. Supplies are limited, so fans are encouraged to grab their Pokemon Happy Meals and redeem their in-game rewards before they're gone.

Despite the major mobile success of Pokemon TCG Pocket, there was recently a disappointing update to the upcoming Switch 2 Pokemon video game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is now available on iOS and Android.