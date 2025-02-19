Pokemon TCG Pocket Next Expansion A2a: Rumored Release & New Card Leaks

Yet another Pokemon TCG Pocket release is on the way with its rumored next expansion, A2a.

Just like the tabletop game it is based on, Pokemon's digital monster-collecting TCG is already well on its way to establishing the familiar trading card game release hype cycle.

In its three months on the market, Pokemon TCG Pocket has already endeared fans with its new pack releases, including the recently debuted "Space-Time Smackdown" (A2) expansion.

When Will The Next Pokemon TCG Pocket Expansion Be Released?

Pokemon

New insider information may suggest when the Pokemon TCG Pocket's next expansion will be released.

According to reporting from insider Centro Leaks, the rumored release for the next Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion (dubbed A2a) is February 28, 2025.

This would come just one day after the annual Pokemon Day festivities, which celebrated the Japanese release of the original games in the franchise (Pokemon Red and Green) on February 27, 1996.

Typically, Pokemon Day comes with a special presentation from The Pokemon Company that includes announcements and special promotions centered on the monster-collecting brand.

If the A2a release is set to come one day after the annual celebration of all things Pokemon, it would make sense with news likely coming sometime on February 27 itself.

Also noted in Centro Leaks A2a reporting was that this will be a secondary pack release (similar to the Mew-themed Mythical Island booster packs that were released in December), with the next full new set reportedly coming sometime in April.

What To Expect From the New Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a Expansion

As for what fans can expect card-wise from the next A2a Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion, only a few details have seemingly made their way online.

In a leak of The Pokemon Company's upcoming Pokemon Day announcement plans, fans may have gotten a glimpse at the A2a expansion.

According to the leaked lineup (via Hidden Power Podcast), the A2a mini set will be called "Origin Temple" and focused on the god-like Pokemon, Arceus.

Information beyond that remains unknown, but the introduction of Arceus could shake up the game's ever-evolving online meta.

With the debut of the new "Space-Time Shakedown" set, several ultra-powerful decks have begun to emerge (read more about the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks here), but a card like Arceus coming into the game could change that drastically.

Seeing as Arceus is technically the most powerful Pokemon of all time, one can assume its in-game card should not be messed with. It will likely come with an elevated health pool and some super-powerful attacks.

Arceus is likely only the tip of the iceberg, though, with the last mini-set in the game debuting

Beyond that, fans will have to look to that rumored new full set (likely titled A3) for more cards to be introduced into the game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available on mobile devices.