Pokemon TCG Pocket Team Confirms Next Card Expansion Coming This Month

After rumors suggesting as such, Pokemon TCG Pocket confirmed its next card expansion will arrive sometime this month.

Developed by the teams at Creatures Inc. and DeNA (in conjunction with The Pokemon Company), the hit new mobile game has been a dream come true for Pokemon collectors, bringing the action of the long-running Pokemon Trading Card Game to phones unlike ever before.

This has included the ability to battle other trainers, build new decks, and (most importantly/potentially problematically) feel that serotonin hit of ripping a new pack of cards to add to the collection.

A New Pokemon TCG Pocket Card Set Detailed

The Pokemon Company

Just over a month after the game's most recent (and very first) new set release, the Pokemon TCG Pocket team detailed when can expect the next card expansion coming to the game.

As shared in a message to fans online, the official Pokemon TCG Pocket team revealed "Our next booster packs are planned to be added this month" and that the studio will have more details on the expansion to share "soon:"

Nothing else was mentioned about the new cards, other than the potential of "new Pokemon" coming to the game. This could hint at some of Game Freak's 1025 iconic monsters that are not currently in the game could be on their way coon.

The next set coming sometime in January was expected by fans, appearing in leaks before this; however, it is nice to have it 100% confirmed from the source itself.

Also mentioned in the Pokemon TCG Pocket statement were details on the new trading feature coming to the game, something which will surely be utilized by fans as they seek to complete their collection with the addition of this new expansion (read more about trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket here).

What To Expect From the New Pokemon TCG Pocket Expansion

Details remain scarce for the new Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion, but there are some nuggets out there that could hint at where the next set of collectible cards is going.

What has been interesting to see is that his particular card expansion is being dubbed A2 by fans. One would assume the recently released Mythical Island set would be A1, but that is not the case. Instead, the initial Genetic Apex set has been referred to as A1 internally.

The reason that matters is because Genetic Apex came with 266 cards to collect (along with secret rares on top of that) divided up over the three separate pack types (Charizard, Mewtwo, and Pikachu). Meanwhile, Mythical Island was much smaller only sporting a single pack type and only 68 new cards.

This could mean that the A2 expansion (which is just only a part of the game's January content schedule) will be the first full expansion coming to the game, bringing with it a card offering closer to that of the initial Genetic Apex set.

Also, some have noted that, while Pokemon TCG Pocket has featured creatures from every generation of the franchise, the first two card releases have put a significant focus on those from the Kanto region (as seen in Pokemon Red and Blue).

A2 may make the generational jump, emphasizing Pokemon Silver and Gold's Johto region with its new cards.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is now available on iOS and Android.