Pokemon TCG Pocket Next Expansion A2: Release Date Rumors & New Cards Speculation

Pokemon TCG Pocket is gearing up for a new update, which will mark the first major update for the hit mobile game.

Over the first two days of its global release, Pokemon TCG Pocket achieved over 10 million downloads, and based on its estimated revenue at the time, it is suspected to have become the third-largest mobile release of all time based on revenue.

Even a month later, the app is doing wonderfully, having snagged 33 million downloads and over $200 million in revenue––crushing Monopoly Go's impressive numbers from its launch in April 2023.

So far, the game has only gotten one notable update called Mythical Island, which added more than 68 cards, including a fancy new Mew.

When Will the Next Pokemon TCG Pocket Expansion Release?

Pokemon

Thanks to the reliable X (formerly Twitter) source (who is not affiliated with developers Creatures Inc. or DeNA) @PokeGirlLauren, fans know that the new A2 expansion will be released on January 29th.

@PokeGirlLauren previously correctly reported that the A1a set was going to be released on the 16th of December.

As for the A2 set, @PokeGirlLauren noted that the expansion is expected to have around 230 cards that will "totally change the meta."

The A2 expansion will cap off Pokémon TCG Pocket's releases in January, with more limited-time events and the advent of trading also set to debut this month.

What Can Fans Expect From New A2 Cards?

A2 will be the first notable expansion of the highly popular pocket version of the Pokemon TCG.

One of the first features (that was revealed thanks to the global launch leaks) will be a new rarity called Rainbow Rarity, which will be inspired by Hyper Rare cards from the original physical TCG. These new cards will have new visuals and animations and additional customization objects that can be purchased with Shinedust.

The A2 update will also come with new Gift Boxes as rewards for events,

As for the specifics of what cards will be included, those details aren't known. However, given that the first wave of content focused mostly on the Kanto region (also known as Gen 1), odds are that A2 will be comprised of Pokemon from Johto (Gen 2).

It's difficult to predict which Pokemon will be the main focus of the three new booster packs of A2, especially since A1 focused on Charizard, Pikachu, and Mewtew––all of which share no connection.

An easy guess would be that each booster could focus on a different Johto starter: Feraligatr, Typhlosion, and Meganium.

Another option would be a focus on the Gen 2 Legendary Beasts, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune.

Some other options for cards that could be included in the boosters as a whole would be the iconic birds Ho-Oh and Lugia (joining their three elemental flying friends), and Gym Leader cards such as Morty, Jasmine, or Clair.

