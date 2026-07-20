Nothing Could Prepare Marvel Star Kathryn Newton for Her New Shark Horror Movie

Many know Kathryn Newton from the MCU as Cassie Lang, Ant-Man's daughter, who debuted in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, Newton is also infamous for her horror movie escapades, such as this year's Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Now she's adding another terrifying entry to her terror takeover with Amazon Studios' The Devil's Mouth, which releases on Prime Video on July 29.

The Jeff Wadlow-directed film follows Newton's Charlie and her group of college friends on a Thailand adventure, who end up stuck in a flooded cave system when a territorial bull shark starts picking them off one by one. Alongside Newton, the film stars Lana Condor, Gavin Casalegno, Tommi Rose, Nico Hiraga, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Harrison Luna.

The Direct sat down with The Devil's Mouth star Kathryn Newton, who discussed how nothing could have prepared her for the experience of filming the movie and its rigorous production in Thailand. For fans who want to see more of Newton, they will be excited to learn that she is returning in Avengers: Doomsday later this year.

Kathryn Newton Dives Into Filming Her Shark Film in Thailand

The Devil's Mouth

"There's Nothing That Can Prepare You for a Movie Like This."

The Direct: "This movie has a ton of you know swimming, treading water very consistently. How exhausting and difficult was that for you, especially over the course of an entire shoot? It's obviously not like a day, but weeks."

Kathryn Newton: Yeah, I think it was like a three and a half months shoot, which is a long shoot. I had just finished 'Ready or Not 2,' actually, and then I had like two days off. They did my fitting in Toronto and everything, and then I flew straight to Thailand. I'm pretty athletic, so I didn't have to do any training physically to be in shape. And then I did get my diver certificate and learned how to, you know, do that underwater. But there's nothing that can prepare you for a movie like this. There's really not.

The Direct: "How much of those water scenes were done on location compared to in a studio?"

Newton: I would say like 70% of it was in the studio, and the first two weeks of filming, we shot practically in the ocean and in the caves in Thailand, especially the opening of the movie on the yacht. And when I am in the ocean, I was really in the ocean. It was beautiful. Like I'd go under the water, and I would be in the middle of the school of fish. I just felt like—I don't even I don't know how to describe it. Like I really don't.

The actress explained that in many ways, it felt like "all of [their] first movie all over again:"

Newton: I was in Thailand, like on a boat, and then Jeff Wadlow, our director, would be like, 'The camera is bobbing up and down, I don't know what to do,' and I'm like, 'I don't know what to do either.' We just had to figure it out. It was all of our first movie all over again. But I loved being in the water specifically. I thought that was the most exciting part when we were really in the caves, and we could have died.

The full interview with The Devil's Mouth's Kathryn Newton is available below: