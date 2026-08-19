Excluded MCU Spider-Man Actress Explains Where Betty Brant Is During Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day completely abandoned one major character from the "Home" trilogy of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and the MCU actress has since opened up about her omission. The first three MCU Spider-Man movies introduced a wealth of supporting characters for Holland's Peter at Midtown High. In addition to Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds and Zendaya's MJ, other characters part of Peter's inner circle are Liz Allan from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Brad Davis from Spider-Man: Far From Home, and two consistent characters who appeared in the trilogy: Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) and Angourie Rice (Betty Brant).

As Brand New Day shifts the franchise into a new era, only Ned and MJ returned on-screen, leaving fans to wonder what happened to other pivotal characters from Peter's past in Midtown High.

Speaking with Collider while promoting her film Finding Emily, Angourie Rice admitted that she doesn't know where or what Betty Brand is doing during the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. When pressed further, Rice noted that Betty could be "practicing ethical journalism, and doing it in style" while Spider-Man deals with crime and Sadie Sink's Jean Grey in New York:

"I don’t know! She’s probably practicing ethical journalism, and doing it in style. I like to think she’s got a good job somewhere, and she’s doing something worthwhile and meaningful."

Rice also clarified that Betty was not intended to return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, citing Doctor Strange's spell pushes her character to a restart and embrace a "new journey:"

"I don’t think it was ever part of the story. Everybody forgets. And then, he’s on his new journey now, which I think that’s meaningful for the story, too, is you watch his character grow from high school, and he’s not in high school anymore. It’s a new era."

The MCU actress also reflected on her time with the Spider-Man franchise, acknowledging that it felt "very special that [she] was part of that for five or six years:"

"That’s what the franchise in particular does, as well, is it encourages that though, that kind of idea connecting all these characters within the same universe. It gives a lot to the fans, and it gives a lot to the audience, and it feels very special that I was part of that for five or six years.”

Marvel Studios

In the MCU, Betty has always been portrayed as an aspiring journalist since her time at Midtown High. She was introduced as the school's Midtown News co-host and later became a one-time love interest for Ned Leeds. Rice's latest update about Betty possibly being a journalist is a no-brainer, considering her comics and on-screen history.

In Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man movies, Elizabeth Banks' Betty Brant appears as J. Jonah Jameson's secretary at the Daily Bugle. She appeared throughout Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, interacting with Peter as a colleague, providing comic relief, and serving as the recipient of Jameson's rants in the office.

Sony Pictures

In Marvel Comics, Betty Brant was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man # 4. She was J. Jonah Jameson's personal secretary at the Daily Bugle, and Peter's first major love interest before Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson.

Will Betty Brant Return In Spider-Man 5?

Although Angourie Rice was at peace with the idea that her time as the MCU's Betty Brant is over after Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is still a clear path for the character to return in Spider-Man 5.

Given that everyone in Peter's circle is starting fresh in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and beyond, it makes sense for a more mature Betty to return in future stories, and the Daily Bugle could be a good starting point.

The Daily Bugle has been a crucial part of major Spider-Man stories, and Spider-Man 5 could be an ideal project to bring back the media company after its involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. An adult Betty working as a full-time reporter, potentially helping Spider-Man with scoops or intel about New York's criminal underbelly.

It's also possible that future Spider-Man movies would continue Ned and Betty's relationship, further evolving Ned's arc, and could set up his Hobgoblin arc. Either way, a run-in with Betty would almost certainly occur, and she could play a crucial role in Peter's growth as he continues to reconnect with the notable individuals who had been part of his life.