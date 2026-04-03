2026's Green Lantern TV Show Just Confirmed Its Intriguing Genre

The DCU's 2026 Green Lantern series was developed with an interesting genre for its release under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Officially titled Lanterns, this show will be the first live-action Green Lantern project in the greater DC Universe since Ryan Reynolds' disastrous Green Lantern solo movie in 2011. Now, as Hal Jordan and John Stewart get ready to light up their rings and join the greater universe, fans are learning more about what to expect.

James Gunn's new Lanterns series was officially placed in the "Fantasy & Sci-Fi" genre on HBO Max. This marks the first time any DC Studios property has used this genre. Additionally, the show is also labeled as a "drama" on the streamer.

This designation is intriguing, as it suggests that Lanterns will lean more heavily into fantasy/sci-fi elements than the show's marketing tour has thus far implied. Lanterns' first trailer largely focused on the grounded side of this series, teasing Hal Jordan training John Stewart as a Green Lantern before diving into a mysterious investigation set in Nebraska. Additionally, it only showed one split second of either hero using their powers, with Hal Jordan flying into the air near the end of the trailer.

This comes after fans began to worry that Lanterns would feel a little too grounded, as Warner Bros. teased the series as having the feel of True Detective mixed with a superhero story. It was also previously described as something of a "buddy cop" story, which should add to the drama.

Lanterns will be DC Studios' second live-action streaming project released in the DCU's Chapter 1 slate. Starring Aaron Pierre, Kyle Chandler, Nathan Fillion, Ulrich Thomsen, and Kelly Macdonald, this show will highlight John Stewart and Hal Jordan's partnership in the Lantern Corps as they dive into a spooky mystery on Earth. Lanterns will begin streaming on HBO Max in August.

Below is a list of DC Studio projects and other notable DC productions, along with the genres listed for them on HBO Max:

Creature Commandos - Adult Animation, Action

- Adult Animation, Action Superman - Action, Fantasy & Sci-Fi

- Action, Fantasy & Sci-Fi Peacemaker - Drama, Action

- Drama, Action Joker: Folie á Deux - Drama, Crime

- Drama, Crime Joker - Drama, Crime

- Drama, Crime Zack Snyder's Justice League - Action, Epic Battles

- Action, Epic Battles The Flash - Action, Fantasy & Sci-Fi

- Action, Fantasy & Sci-Fi The Suicide Squad - Action, Comedy

What To Expect From Lanterns in Fantasy & Sci-Fi Genre

DC Studios

Considering Lanterns' designation as a Fantasy & Sci-fi show on HBO Max, fans can expect plenty of otherworldly action and visuals across the show's eight-episode slate. Even though that has not been evident in the trailers, all indications point to plenty of Green-Lantern-inspired powers and action being heavily featured from start to finish after John Stewart starts training with Hal Jordan.

Fans already saw a first glimpse at one version of the new Green Lantern suit, which garnered mixed reactions online. The trailer also showed off the new version of the Green Lantern ring that Stewart and Jordan will use, teasing a hint of its power as Jordan flew into the air and used his strength during an interrogation.

With about four months left until the series debuts, HBO and DC Studios are sure to tease more of the show's fantastical elements in press releases and trailer drops. Considering this is the first Green Lantern project in well over a decade, intrigue is building to see what aspects of the characters DC will prioritize on the small screen.