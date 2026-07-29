Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Returning To An Important Tobey Maguire Trilogy Location (Confirmed)

Marvel Studios' newest movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, takes place in New York City, like so many other of the company's projects. But the MCU is far from the first superhero movie franchise to utilize the city. Tobey Maguire's original Spider-Man trilogy set up shop there as well, borrowing many notable landmarks for its epic battles. Well, one particularly interesting spot from 2002's Spider-Man is about to get another moment in the sun, thanks to Brand New Day.

Despite featuring the Hulk, Scorpion, and the Hand, all the interest surrounding Brand New Day's marketing has focused on the mystery villain played by Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink. The powers that be have been careful not to reveal too much about her identity. However, the movie's latest trailer peels back the curtain just enough for pieces of the puzzle to come together.

Barring an unforeseen twist, Sink will be bringing original X-Men member Jean Grey to life. Telepathic powers have been on full display in the footage for the highly anticipated film, which is Jean's calling card. And now that the debate involving Sink's character is over, it's time to start figuring out her motivations.

Spider-Man receives intel about a mystery player that the Department of Damage Control can't get its hands on. Since he's immune to her powers, it's up to him to stop her. But she's not going down without a fight, even going as far as to unleash the Hulk on the Wall-Crawler.

But the former strongest Avenger might be the least of Spider-Man's problems. In the latest trailer, a massive wave of energy sends a shockwave through the city that stops most everyone in their tracks, seemingly putting them under a spell. There's little doubt that Jean is the one behind it, as she's likely to go into defense mode when backed into a corner.

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What's more interesting than the why is the where. The epicenter of Jean's attack is none other than Roosevelt Island, an island smack dab in the middle of the East River. It sees its fair share of visitors every year, with most of them travelling over the water via an aerial tramway.

The tramway has been an optimal form of transportation in the city for decades, so much so that director Sam Raimi included it in Spider-Man. When Green Goblin wanted to show the people of NYC how much of a fraud their hero was, he took a Roosevelt Island tramway car and Mary Jane Watson hostage, forcing Spider-Man to pick between them.

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With the help of a few brave citizens, Spider-Man was able to save everyone and deal a major blow to Green Goblin's smear campaign. At that moment, the citizens of NYC became an important part of Tobey Maguire's trilogy. They continued their good behavior in Spider-Man 2, saving the titular hero's life on the runaway train and keeping his identity secret.

Tom Holland's version of the character hasn't had to rely as much on regular people as Tobey Maguire's did because he's had an incredible support system. However, he's on his own now, and the inclusion of Roosevelt Island could be a signal that the winds are shifting in the MCU's Big Apple.

Spider-Man Could Gain Unlikely Allies in Brand New Day

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It's no secret that Peter Parker is lonely heading into Brand New Day. All of the film's trailers have gone out of their way to show how much he misses his best friends, MJ and Ned, who forgot he existed at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the botched spell is also affecting his superhero career because he can no longer call up allies like Doctor Strange for help.

Spider-Man is having to make new friends, such as Punisher, who appears to be reluctantly prepared to lend a hand in Brand New Day. However, Frank Castle's arsenal won't be enough to bring down a raging monster, an incredibly dangerous telepath, and whoever else puts the city in harm's way.

At some point during the movie, the Wall-Crawler is sure to look worse for wear. And it might be up to the people who have been comfortable watching hero after hero put their lives on the line for them to pick him up off the pavement and let him know that the city is behind him.

Matt Murdock recently got that treatment in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. When Mayor Wilson Fisk decided he was taking the gloves off, the city rallied around the Man Without Fear, with some residents even losing their lives in the conflict.

Marvel Studios hasn't been great about making projects feel connected recently. But having a fire lit under the people of NYC doesn't take the inclusion of countless Easter eggs and references. All Brand New Day has to do is make the city feel alive and supportive, like Raimi did so many times in his movies.