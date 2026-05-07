4 MCU Post-Credits Scenes That Set Up 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to pay off moments set up in a select group of important MCU post-credits scenes. While the MCU has more than a few post-credits scenes with no resolution, the franchise has been fairly consistent in using them to tease Marvel's future for years. This is particularly true for Tom Holland's next Spider-Man movie, which will be the MCU web-slinger's first action in half a decade.

Four post-credits scenes from past MCU movies directly tee up the story in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing on July 31. Considering the wealth of Marvel characters lined up to join Spider-Man in this movie, Spider-Man 4 ties together threads from multiple movies released over the last decade. While some of these are wall-crawler-centric movies, the list also includes other solo projects tied to major ground-level and Avengers-level Marvel adventures.

4 MCU Post-Credits Scenes Setting up Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sony Pictures

The mid-credits scene from 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming picks up with Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes/Vulture in prison before he meets Michael Mando's Mac Gargan. Gargan pokes at the fact that Toomes may know about Spider-Man's secret identity after both of them battled him, although Toomes does not give him up, saying, "If I knew who he was, he'd already be dead."

Mando is now set to return to the MCU for the first time since that film in Brand New Day, and he is expected to evolve into his villainous Scorpion persona from the comics. While it is still unclear if he will be the primary antagonist, his villain turn first came through in Homecoming's mid-credits scene, and Brand New Day will finally give him the major role fans have wanted for him for years.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Studios

2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Multiverse Saga's second new movie, concluded with a thrilling post-credits scene showing Shang-Chi's first meeting with the Avengers. Alongside Benedict Wong's Wong and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, the group also included Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, who concluded his introductory message to Shang-Chi by welcoming him "to the circus."

Along with his role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, this moment helps set up Banner's running status with the Avengers ahead of his confirmed return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While his relationship with Peter Parker will be revisited, fans will be intrigued to find out how the Hulk will be developed alongside the web-slinger, especially since neither is confirmed for the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, released in March 2024, finished with a brutal post-credits scene centered around Jon Bernthal's Punisher after the Kingpin threw him behind bars. Charming the guard watching his cell, Frank Castle got a hold of his hand before snapping his arm, kicking off his escape plan before his next story.

Bernthal is confirmed to star in his own Punisher Special Presentation on Disney+, which will lead directly into Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While his story in both projects is still under wraps, Spider-Man 4 is sure to give him a chance to show Peter Parker just how gritty, brutal, and cruel the world can be.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures

Tom Holland's last MCU solo film, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, ended with a thrilling tease for where the web-slinger could go in its mid-credits scene. Centered on Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock, he gets transported back to his own universe courtesy of Doctor Strange's new spell but leaves behind a piece of the Venom symbiote. That little piece of goo then moves for a split second, teasing its quest to find its new host.

While many hope this leads to Peter Parker getting the famous black Spider-Man suit from the comics, other rumors note the symbiote attaching itself to Michael Mando's Scorpion. There are still no indications that this scene will be addressed in Spider-Man 4, but if it is, it would only make this movie's plot that much more exciting and dramatic with the symbiote involved.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the MCU's fourth solo Spider-Man movie and the second new film released in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. While story details remain under wraps, the movie will star Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Jon Bernthal, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Sadie Sink.