'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Photos Unveil Major Redesigns For 3 Main Characters

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is bringing a wave of fresh looks to some of the franchise's most recognizable faces. The film's first official trailer gave fans their most complete look yet at the redesigned characters, including Tom Holland's new suit, which had already been revealed back in August 2025. With the movie set to hit theaters on July 31, the upcoming fourth installment in Holland's Spider-Man saga is shaping up to be one of the most visually distinct entries in the series.

The first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day made it clear that this fourth installment is taking a noticeably darker, more grounded direction, taking Peter Parker out of the multiverse, and sending him through an emotional and physical journey.

Directed by Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton, the film has an expansive cast featuring returning favorites like Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, Marvel veterans like Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal, and newcomers like Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink.

With so many new and returning faces packed into one movie, it's no surprise that Brand New Day is also delivering some significant visual overhauls. Here are some of the most notable character design changes coming to the MCU.

Major Redesigns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Peter Parker's suit in Brand New Day is arguably the most comic-faithful version of the costume ever put on screen, and it is already one of the best to hit the big screen.

Gone are the sleek, Stark-engineered designs of the Homecoming and Far From Home eras, replaced by a handcrafted suit following in the footsteps of the No Way Home Final Swing suit.

Marvel Studios

Drawing inspiration from the classic Marvel Comics interpretations, the new costume features a light blue fabric, a larger chest emblem, distinct webbing, and prominent external web-shooters (that won't last the entire movie).

Fans have largely celebrated the design as a long-overdue return to Spider-Man's visual roots, emulating some of what made Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective suits so iconic.

Mac Gargan aka Scorpion

Marvel Studios

After nearly a decade of waiting, Michael Mando's Mac Gargan is finally suiting up, and the result is a Scorpion built for battle.

When fans last saw Gargan in the Homecoming mid-credits scene, he was in prison with a medical wrap on his arm, threatening Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) for Spider-Man's identity, a slow-burn setup that Brand New Day is ready to pay off.

Rather than adapting the character's classic skintight green spandex from the comics, the MCU version of the Scorpion suit is a hulking, military-grade exoskeleton equipped with a massive mechanical tail.

Marvel Studios

The armored aesthetic fits the film's grounded tone far better than spandex ever could, but he is missing his iconic mask.

Whether the film will eventually give him a helmet or retractable visor/mask, as recently seen in the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series, remains a question.

MJ

Marvel Studios

Where MJ's (Zendaya) previous appearances in the MCU leaned heavily into the intentionally unbothered aesthetic of a skeptical teenager, her look in Brand New Day reflects someone who has stepped into young adulthood.

Now studying (or recently graduated) at MIT, MJ sports more polished styling alongside a subtle reddish tint in her hair, a nod to Mary Jane Watson's iconic look from the source material.

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The party scenes glimpsed in the trailer give her a livelier, more social energy that edges slightly closer to the classic comic version's personality, yet she remains unmistakably the MCU's Michelle Jones-Watson, who doesn't remember who Peter Parker is.

BONUS: Bruce Banner

Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner begins Brand New Day not as a superhero, or raging monster, but as something arguably more useful to Peter Parker right now, a scientist and mentor.

With Peter struggling to understand the emergence of his new organic web abilities, he turns to Banner, his professor at Empire State University.

Banner's "redesign" is that the Avenger appears entirely in his human form, made possible by a new version of the Hulk Inhibitor wrist device first introduced in the Shang-Chi post-credits scene and later explored in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Marvel Studios

Fans should be ready for the inhibitor's presence to be more of a setup than a permanent solution.

Somehow, the Savage Hulk is coming in Brand New Day, so the fancy wrist device will not work permanently. How exactly Bruce gets triggered to become the Hulk again is still a mystery, but there's no doubt that it's happening.