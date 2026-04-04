Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Trailer Was Perfect - Except For One Thing

While the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day turned out to be great, one part of it has fans concerned for the movie. Released to viewers all over the world, Brand New Day reached incredible highs after its first trailer was released, as Sony and Marvel delivered the most-viewed trailer of all time in its first 24 hours. However, for as much as fans loved what they saw, one big complaint became prominent.

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on March 18. The trailer's final moments included a trio of shots that paid tribute to some of the web-slinger's most iconic comic book covers from more than 60 years of stories. This started with the shot of Peter Parker swinging through the streets of New York on a webline with a crminal hanging under his right arm.

Sony Pictures

This shot is almost an exact recreation of the cover of Marvel Comics' Amazing Fantasy #15, released in June 1962. This cover was the first in Marvel history to feature Spider-Man, giving the character his first story after being created by the late Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Sony Pictures, Marvel Comics

Next, Holland's hero is seen fighting a villain named Tarantula, whose identity in the movie has not yet been revealed. In the comics, he is a revolutionary from a fictional South American nation who believes in violence above politics, eventually evolving into a super-powered villain after coming to the United States.

Sony Pictures

This moment between Spidey and Tarantula was shown on the cover of Marvel Comics' The Amazing Spider-Man #135, which was released in May 1974. This story also heavily featured the Punisher (who will make his MCU movie debut in Brand New Day behind Jon Bernthal).

Sony Pictures, Marvel Comics

Finally, Spider-Man pulls his way up on a webline above one of this movie's other villains, Boomerang. Boomerang hurls two of his classic boomerang weapons towards Tom Holland's leading hero, as both of them fly through the air above the city streets.

Sony Pictures

This shot of Spider-Man fighting Boomerang is a direct recreation of the cover from Marvel Comics' The Amazing Spider-Man #345, which was released in March 1991. This issue also features major supporting characters such as Silver Sable, Hammer Industries, and Venom.

Sony Pictures, Marvel Comics

While recreating the covers from the comics is an exciting move, the shots in the movie look somewhat dull in terms of color compared to how they look in the comics. Although color grading is often brought up in MCU movies negatively, the visuals in the Brand New Day trailer may be the only thing keeping it from being perfect in many fans' eyes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the first of two MCU movies released in 2026 and the second film released in Phase 6. Starring Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo, and more, this story will show Peter a few years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, rebuilding his life while dealing with new threats and scares. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will debut in theaters on July 31.

Will Colors Hurt Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Reception?

Sony Pictures

Naturally, Brand New Day will be one of Tom Holland's darkest MCU movies, considering the world is unaware of Peter Parker's existence as he tries to find his way back into the world. He will also take on his scariest threats ever, especially as he deals with a bioorganic episode that gives him organic web-shooting abilities he never had before.

However, even with this darker turn, Spider-Man is still known as one of the most uplifting heroes in the MCU, especially considering he is still a relatively young man. Fans expect him to maintain that uplifting nature in this movie, even with darker characters like Jon Bernthal's Punisher making a major impact on the story.

While the colors in the movie could still be adjusted before the fourth Spider-Man movie debuts, even in specific scenes, viewers hope these visuals do not take away from the excitement Sony and Marvel deliver in the action and plot.

As more marketing material makes its way to the public, the colors will remain a major focus for viewers, especially considering it will be one of only two Marvel theatrical releases all year.