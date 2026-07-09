Mark Ruffalo Joins 4 MCU Actors — Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Robert Downey Jr. & Jake Gyllenhaal — Whose Spider-Man Movie Casting Credits Feature Special 'And' Distinction

Mark Ruffalo’s casting credit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day places the MCU actor in select company, a group previously limited to Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. The Avengers veteran is reprising his role as Bruce Banner in the upcoming Marvel movie on July 31. It is his first appearance in a Spider-Man film after more than a decade playing the Hulk, and the way his name appears in the credits reflects the significance of his role.

The official billing for Brand New Day ends with the words "and Mark Ruffalo," a special distinction that separates him from the rest of the cast. Sony’s cast listings and the credits attached to the film’s trailers close the same way, with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, and Michael Mando named first and Ruffalo saved for last. Only four other actors have received that treatment on an MCU Spider-Man movie, and every one of them was a major get for the franchise.

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Billing is serious business in Hollywood. Agents negotiate where a name appears on posters and in credits, and when a star can’t or won’t take the top spot, the closing position becomes the prize. Introduced with "and" or "with," it gives an actor a slot all their own at the end of the cast list, telling audiences that this name deserves special attention.

Robert Downey Jr. started the trend in MCU Spider-Man films in 2017. Spider-Man: Homecoming ended its billing with "and Robert Downey Jr.," a fitting spot for the man who launched the MCU as Tony Stark and played Peter Parker’s mentor in the film. Iron Man was the franchise’s biggest draw at the time, so his credit went last, where nobody could miss it.

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Jake Gyllenhaal followed in 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home saved him for the final position, after several other named cast members, with the billing closing on "and Jake Gyllenhaal." His Quentin Beck, better known as Mysterio, was that film’s big new addition, and the credits treated him accordingly.

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Spider-Man: No Way Home doubled the honor. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned as their own versions of the web-slinger, and since Sony kept their involvement under wraps throughout the marketing, neither appeared on the film’s posters. The distinction arrived in the credits sequence instead, where the two former Spider-Men closed out the cast list together.

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Ruffalo now takes that same slot, and it's a big deal. Trailers for Brand New Day already teased a wilder, more savage take on the Hulk, and with Peter Parker’s powers mutating in unpredictable ways, Banner may be one of the few people who understands what the young hero is going through. The billing suggests his part goes well beyond a quick cameo.

Which Other MCU Actors Earned an 'And' Credit?

The "and" tradition goes well beyond Spider-Man. Avengers: Infinity War placed Chris Pratt at the end of its cast list, giving the Guardians of the Galaxy star his own distinction instead of listing him in the middle of a crowded ensemble. Another MCU veteran, Samuel L. Jackson, closed the billing on Avengers: Endgame, a nod to a great actor who has played a pivotal role in the franchise.

Marvel Studios also uses the spot to welcome screen legends into the franchise. Ant-Man introduced Michael Douglas with an "and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym" credit on its posters. In this case, the distinction worked as a stamp of prestige, a way of telling moviegoers that an Oscar winner considered a comic book movie worth his time.

What sets Ruffalo’s credit apart is his history with the character. He has played Bruce Banner since 2012’s The Avengers, yet the Hulk never received a solo movie during his tenure, leaving him without a true headline role in the franchise. Closing the billing on a Spider-Man film is the closest he has come to marquee status in 14 years, and it hints that Sony and Marvel view the Hulk as a genuine selling point this time rather than just a supporting player.