Spider-Man Brand New Day Cast Accidentally Tease Major Hulk Twist

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast might have let slip the major twist involving the Hulk in a new interview for the film. Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner will return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, stepping in as a key mentor figure for Tom Holland's Peter Parker as he grapples with his unknown mutation problems amid personal struggles. While Bruce appeared in human form as a professor at Empire State University in the first trailer, official promotional art and reports revealed that he will transform into Savage Hulk, presenting all kinds of problems for Spider-Man and Punisher. Hulk's transformation is heavily leaning toward the Grey Hulk version of the character, marking what could be one of the most exciting evolutions for the MCU's Hulk.

Speaking with Fandango as part of the promotion of the film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon (including Sadie Sink), appeared to tease Grey Hulk's debut twist in the MCU.

When the conversation turned to Hulk's role in the film, Holland casually remarked, "Hulk is green," before Zendaya quickly countered with, "Is he though?" This prompted Jacob Batalon to jump in and mention that "there [are] other colors," sparking speculation that the cast is strongly hinting at the Grey Hulk version of the character:

Tom Holland: "The Hulk is green." Zendaya: "Is he though? I don't know." Jacob Batalon: "There [are] other colors." Tom Holland: "I didn't say that... I'm getting hot."

This playful exchange serves as a clear nod to the long-rumored introduction of Grey Hulk, especially after official merchandise already teased the character's inclusion.

Marvel Studios

A gray-skinned Hulk is much bigger, more feral, and potentially influenced by external forces, possibly Sadie Sink's mystery MCU character, to serve as a distraction for Spider-Man while she enacts her secret plan.

The shift from Smart Hulk to a grey, more Savage Hulk fits perfectly with Spider-Man: Brand New Day's themes of identity struggles, with Banner mirroring Peter's internal turmoil. The evolution brings Banner closer to his classic comic book roots while raising the personal stakes for Peter, as he is pulled into a situation in which he tries to save another mentor figure.

The introduction of Grey Hulk officially marks the end of an era for Hulk in the MCU, as it completely shatters the peaceful coexistence Banner and Hulk achieved in Avengers: Endgame.

Watch the interview with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will officially arrive in theaters in the United States on Friday, July 31.

Why Grey Hulk's Debut Actually Benefits the MCU Beyond Spider-Man 4

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day's introduction of Grey Hulk isn't just a fun color swap or Easter egg. This deliberate decision serves as a strategic reset that unlocks richer storytelling potential, not just in this movie, but in the entire MCU.

Grey Hulk's (or even Savage Hulk's) arrival restores the character's core drama and further pushes it to the forefront. This compelling arc is what makes the Hulk an interesting and complex hero, and it gives Bruce Banner a far more nuanced psychological state than the stagnant Smart Hulk. The core appeal of Hulk has always been internal conflict, and Grey Hulk reignites that turmoil and showcases Banner as someone no longer comfortably balanced.

Whether the Grey Hulk story is resolved with Jean Grey's involvement or by the gamma inhibitor forcing the character to return to his human form, the debut of this new version leaves Bruce Banner changed forever and keeps the character fresh for future storytelling.

All in all, many would argue that the MCU's Grey Hulk gimmick shouldn't be a one-time thing. It should be a recurring storytelling tool to finally unlock Banner's full potential as a complex and unpredictable force in the MCU.