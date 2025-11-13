Doctor Strange 3 Gets Promising Status Update

A new Doctor Strange 3 rumor has seemingly revealed updates on the movie's potential release, production status, as well as a few other exciting details. A third solo adventure for Benedict Cumberbatch's MCU spell-slinger has yet to be officially revealed, but that has not stopped the wheels of speculation from turning related to the potential threequel. Some had wondered if a third Doctor Strange movie could be released before the end of the Multiverse Saga, but after a recent 2027 movie was pulled from the MCU slate, that looks like that will not happen.

Even though Doctor Strange 3 remains nothing more than a pipedream for MCU fans at this point, a new report has suggested there may be movement behind the scenes on a super-powered blockbuster. Nexus Point News reported that it has heard Doctor Strange 3 is in "active early development" at Marvel Studios.

The outlet also wrote that production on the project is expected to kick off sometime after Avengers: Secret War has wrapped, lending further credence to speculation that the third Strange movie would be one of the first Marvel Studios projects post-Multiverse Saga.

Also mentioned was that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer and director Michael Waldron and Sam Raimi are reportedly not expected to return in the upcoming threequel.

Because of this, it is said that star Benedict Cumberbatch will be more involved in the making of the new Doctor Strange movie, helping in the search for a new writer-director team to take on the project. One name Nexus Point News mentioned was 1917 and Skyfall director Sam Mendes, but given his busy schedule with his upcoming quartet of Beatles movies, it seems unlikely that he would ultimately take on Doctor Strange 3.

Doctor Strange 3 Is Still a Ways Away... But How Far?

Marvel Studios

After more than three years since the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (and no indication that Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel hero will pop up in the two forthcoming Avengers movies), it is about time a Doctor Strange 3 happens under the Marvel Studios banner.

Multiverse of Madness notably left Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange on a big cliffhanger, as he was recruited by the mysterious Clea, played by Charlize Theron, and had a third eye opened after his reality-hopping jaunt across the Multiverse.

In January, Cumberbatch broke his silence on a potential third film, telling the press that discussions were happening about where to take the character next. While he did not outright confirm a third Doctor Strange movie was in the works, he certainly indicated that it was something he was ready to explore.

Given where the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are assumed to leave the MCU Multiverse, it would make sense for the franchise to check in on one of the few reality-breaking heroes not too long after, to see how he is doing after the universe's reported reset.

Production on Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to wrap sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. If the new Strange movie plans to shoot immediately after that, there is a chance that cameras could start rolling on a new Doctor Strange as soon as mid-2027. Should that happen, and everything goes off without a hitch, then a 2028 or 2029 release window makes sense.

Hopefully, a deal can be made with a writer and director to bring the movie to life, setting up Doctor Strange 3 for release not too long after the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga.