Saw 8 Star Originally Signed on for Three Films (Exclusive)

The Saw franchise has spanned 10 films so far, and while they all follow the same continuity, the story has shifted direction multiple times. The first seven films, from Saw to Saw 3D, followed a single continuing story. But then, the series saw a seven-year break before returning for Jigsaw.

Jigsaw was meant as a new starting point for the series and followed a deadly game that seemed to be run by a copycat killer. The film introduced new characters to the franchise, including Matt Passmore's Logan Nelson, Hannah Emily Anderson's Eleanor Bonneville, and Clé Bennett's Detective Keith Hunt.

Sadly, Jigsaw wasn't received well and underperformed, leading to another hiatus for the franchise.

While speaking to The Direct about her latest film, Return to Silent Hill, Jigsaw actor Hannah Emily Anderson revealed that there was actually a contract in place for Eleanor Bonneville to return in future Saw films.

When asked if she was ever privy to the plans for the direct sequels to Jigsaw, Anderson admitted that "they never revealed that [information] to [her]."

The actor went on to reveal that "originally, [she] had signed on to do three films," meaning that "there was a plan at some point to continue that storyline." Sadly, as fans know, and Anderson confirms, "those two other films never materialized" since "they went a different direction."

One of the big mysteries at the end of Jigsaw was the identity of the person who picked up Eleanor Bonneville outside of the barn after the film's big game had violently ended. While the answer is still unknown, and not even Anderson herself knows, the actor's personal theory is that it was "probably Logan."

The full quote from The Direct's interview with Hannah Emily Anderson about her time on Jigsaw can be found below.

All ten Saw films can be found streaming on Peacock, with an eleventh film in development.

Eleanor Bonneville Should Have Appeared In More 'Saw' Films

Lionsgate

"There Was a Plan at Some Point to Continue that Storyline."

The Direct: "You played Eleanor Bonneville in 'Jigsaw,' the eighth film [in the franchise], and that ending kind of teased that there could have been more, a lot more, for your character. But we haven't seen her since. I was wondering, were you ever made aware of what might have happened to Eleanor after the last time we saw her, and where her story might have gone?"