Saw 11: Cary Elwes Gives Promising Update on His Potential Franchise Return

During a recent interview, Saw veteran Cary Elwes shared an encouraging update about his possible return to the long-running horror series. Speaking exclusively with The Direct on the red carpet for Dead Man's Wire, Elwes hinted that the door may not be closed on his character's gruesome story just yet. His comments come as Blumhouse Productions officially takes a stake in the Saw franchise alongside Lionsgate, with co-creator James Wan set to return creatively for the first time since Saw III.

Cary Elwes responded positively when asked whether he would ever return for Saw 11 (especially with Wan set to rejoin creatively). In conversation with The Direct, Elwes expressed his admiration for Wan and left the possibility of reprising his iconic role as Dr. Lawrence Gordon open:

"I love James. I mean, if they want to bring Dr. Gordon back, that's a decision above my pay grade."

When The Direct's Russ Milheim followed up by noting that fans would love to see him back in an upcoming movie, Elwes added that he'd "for sure" be interested in a return himself.

Saw

Elwes has had a complicated relationship with the Saw franchise ever since his role as Dr. Gordon in the 2004 original. The low-budget horror film, made for just over $1 million, became a global hit, earning more than $103 million and launching one of the most successful horror franchises of all time.

However, a year later, Elwes filed a lawsuit against the film's producers, claiming he had not received the full amount of his promised profit participation. The dispute was eventually settled out of court, but it cast a shadow over his relationship with the series.

Despite that rocky history, Elwes surprised fans when he returned in 2010's Saw 3D, the seventh installment, reprising his role as Gordon and finally resolving his character's mysterious fate.

In more recent years, though, Elwes expressed little interest in revisiting the franchise and was not in the latest installment, Saw X, starring Tobin Bell.

Still, with Gordon's story technically left open-ended and Wan returning to guide the next chapter, fans wonder if Elwes could make a comeback in Saw 11.

What's Next for Saw 11?

After the critical and commercial success of Saw X, the franchise might be reinvigorated. The film earned $125 million on a $13 million budget and was praised for returning to the series' roots while putting Tobin Bell's Jigsaw back at the center.

But the road to Saw 11 has been far less straightforward. Originally slated for release in 2024 and then 2025, the sequel was ultimately pulled from Lionsgate's calendar due to internal disagreements.

Since then, Blumhouse acquired Twisted Pictures' stake in the franchise and is partnering with Lionsgate on future films. Jason Blum teased plans to reinvent the series with Saw co-creator James Wan. Though no release date has been set, Wan's comeback has fans optimistic that a new era of Saw is on the horizon, with or without the return of Cary Elwes.