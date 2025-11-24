Now You See Me 4 Will 'Reset' the Franchise, Confirms Producer Bobby Cohen

Now You See Me 4 may shake the franchise up more than fans expected, according to producer Bobby Cohen. Coming from Lionsgate, the Now You See Me franchise recently received its third movie, which hit theaters this November, nearly a decade after its predecessor. After positive early reviews from critics, fans wonder if it will take until the 2030s to get another new addition to this magic-based franchise.

Speaking with The Direct's Russ Milheim to promote the third film, Now You See Me: Now You Don't producer Bobby Cohen talked about the story for Now You See Me 4, saying that the narrative gets "to kind of reset a little bit" after the Horsemen "can kind of operate in the sunlight again" by the end of the recently released threequel. Instead of using their skills for nefarious purposes, they can now get back to doing what they do so they can "[put] on a great show," first and foremost:

"Without giving too much away, we get to kind of reset a little bit. One of the big things, which is that the Horsemen by the end of this movie, for reasons that everyone in the audience will discover, can kind of operate in sunlight again. They don't necessarily have to be fugitives. So, if you think about that, if you think about giving these characters an opportunity to perform in open sunlight, perform in front of large crowds, and have the crowds just thrilled to, not just their Robin Hood motivations, and their actual skills, the crime-fighting skills, but just what incredible performers they are, getting back to that rock and roll, super band, and putting on a great show."

Cohen also addressed the potential timeline for a fourth movie, stating that it will take "not as long" as it did to make this new one, reflecting on how a fourth movie got greenlit before the third was released. While most studios "wait until the movie opens to decide if it's a hit," Cohen credited Lionsgate for being proactive in keeping the story going:

Cohen: "I will say not as long, so we'll start there. It was a great moment for Ruben and I because we finished shooting the movie. The last chunk of the movie was in Abu Dhabi, and we got a phone call with about three nights to go from the studio. Lionsgate have been great partners and said, 'You know what, we've seen enough. Let's get going on figuring out what the next movie is.' And just as filmmakers, that's so incredibly gratifying. Most studios, understandably, wait until the movie opens to decide if it's a hit, or at least wait 'til they see a rough cut. But I think they were, as they were from the beginning, we knew we had come up with a big new idea, and we knew this new cast was going to not just hold their own with the OGs, but take it to another place."

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is the third movie in the Now You See Me franchise, directed by Venom's Ruben Fleischer. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Lizzy Caplan, the film reunites the original Four Horsemen with a new group of young magicians to steal the largest diamond in the world from a corrupt heiress. Now You See Me: Now You Don't is playing in theaters (see more exclusive interviews for Now You See Me 3 here).

What Could Happen in Now You See Me 4?

Considering Now You See Me 4 was greenlit in April 2025, over seven months before the third movie's release, Lionsgate appears confident that the story can continue without a significant delay between films. Along with a potential TV series that could be added to the story, Now You See Me 3 sets up an exciting future for the magic-centric saga.

After taking down this movie's new villain, the expanded group of Horsemen reunite and find a package containing a message from Mark Ruffalo's Dylan Rhodes inducting the new cast members into the Eye. While Ruffalo is also set to continue his long run in the MCU, his former FBI agent in this movie teased that the Horsemen still have work left to do after their latest adventure.

Lionsgate confirmed development on Now You See Me 4 at April's CinemaCon, meaning fans likely will not have to endure a second nine-year gap between releases.

Fleischer, already confirmed to direct the sequel, explained how filming the movie will partially depend on Ruffalo's schedule, as the team wants him to play a bigger role in the next film. Given that Ruffalo may appear in at least one of the next two Avengers movies, if not both (which are scheduled for release in December 2026 and December 2027), it is difficult to say when Now You See Me 4 could begin production, unless it takes place during a gap between Marvel projects.

While there are still questions left to answer, Lionsgate seems confident that Now You See Me will be back in the spotlight before too long.