Now You See Me: Now You Don't Movie Reviews Are In - And There's One Clear Critics' Consensus

The first critics reactions to Now You See Me: Now You Don't are finally here, and they largely agree that the Lionsgate threequel is another major hit. After being stuck in development hell, the highly anticipated Now You See Me Sequel will finally arrive in theaters next month, continuing the story of the iconic Four Horsemen, illusionists and street magicians who are experts in orchestrating elaborate heists.

Now You See Me's third installment is confirmed to reunite the Four Horsemen after they have gone their separate ways following the high-stakes heist in the the second movie. They end up recruiting three skilled illusionists for another heist involving the world's largest queen diamond, but they are about to find out that it belongs to a powerful family crime syndicate. As anticipation builds for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the hype surrounding the movie is poised to get higher after the first wave of reactions had high praise for the project.

Critics who saw an early screening of Now You See Me: Now You Don't in New York shared their first reactions on X. The threequel received largely positive reactions, with nearly all critics saying that the movie is thoroughly entertaining and fun.

Film critic Andre Saint-Albin described the film as "a sleight-of-hand masterpiece," noting that Now You See Me 3 has an "entertaining story" and a "phenomenal diamond heist." He also teased that the film has an "epic" third act while also praising the new casting additions:

"'Now You See Me: Now You Don’t' is a sleight-of-hand masterpiece! The Four Horsemen (Eisenberg, Harrelson, Franco, Fisher) return for their next trick with an entertaining story & a phenomenal diamond heist. Smith, Sessa & Greenblatt plant the seeds as Gen-Z firebrands, clashing with old-school magic. New seeds, old tricks, epic third act! Fleischer’s directs a ride so good fun you’d swear it was sorcery!"

Entertainment reporter Jonathan Sim boldly claimed that Now You See Me: Now You Don't is a "funny, thrilling heist movie" and teased that it was "filled with surprises:"

"#NowYouSeeMe: Now You Don't gives us the magic we've been waiting for. A funny, thrilling heist movie. The Horsemen are back in action with non-stop fun, tricks, and joy. The new characters are an A+ addition. Filled with surprises and just as dazzling and astonishing as ever."

While Critics Choice's Tony Mosello admitted that it's more of the same, he said that fans will love Now You See Me: Now You Don't due to its fun "twists and surprises, with elevated stakes:"

"NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T proves the original Horsemen still have “it”, injecting the show with youthful energy via the newcomers and a fun, campy, and villainous Rosamund Pike. Full of twists and surprises, with elevated stakes; it’s more of the same, but fans will LOVE it."

CinemaBlend's Riley Utley shared that the threequel made her "smile from ear to ear" and the movie reminded her why the first movie made her fall in love with movies in the first place:

"'Now You See Me: Now You Don’t' reiterates with exclamation points why the first 'Now You See' movie was one of the projects that made me fall in love with movies. There’s nothing better than projects that make me smile from ear to ear, blow my mind and make it clear why movies are magic."

That Hashtag Show's Manny Gomez praised how the latest Now You See entry allowed the original cast to "set the stage for the new magicians to shine:"

"#NowYouSeeMe is a fun addition to the franchise that allows the beloved cast to set the stage for the new magicians to shine. Loved the magic… misdirection… and twists and turns that make going to the movies fun."

The Direct's own David Thompson was proud to declare that the "magic is back" in the Now You See Me franchise after seeing the third installment that was filled with "some satisfying twists and turns:"

"Happy to report the magic is BACK in the #NowYouSeeMe franchise — loved the new cast, a bunch of fun sequences, & some satisfying twists and turns."

Film critic and The Film Blerds host Brandon Norwood said that fans of the series will definitely "love" Now You See Me: Now You Don't because it is "thoroughly entertaining:"

"NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON'T: Thoroughly entertaining! The younger cast mixes in well with the OGs. Fans of the series, you'll love this. Really miss mid-budget studio popcorn fare like this."

Popternative's Christopher Gallardo enjoyed the latest Now You See Me entry and described it as a "new-gen rivals old gen story" that has a special flair:

"NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON'T is an exciting thrill-ride with all the tricks and dazzle you'd want. It's a "new-gen rivals old-gen" story with a special flair that shines with it's fun cast chemistry. Sessa, Greenblatt, and Smith especially rock all throughout!"

FandomWire's PossesSEAN gave high praise to the movie's "impressively staged set pieces," calling the threequel as a "great popcorn movie:"

"#NowYouSeeMe: NOW YOU DON'T was catnip for me — another exhilarating, funny caper with some of the most impressively staged set pieces of the year. A great blend of old and new that effectively ups the stakes and scale. What a great popcorn movie!"

Ethan Simmie of The Movie Draft Podcast admitted that Now You See Me: Now You Don't went "full Mission: Impossible mode," with him celebrating the fact that it was "some of the most fun" he's had at the movies this year:

"NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T is some of the most fun I’ve had at the movies all year! This entry goes full Mission: Impossible mode and is hilarious, entertaining, and perfectly meta. I could watch one of these every single year forever. We really do come to the movies for magic."

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Now You See Me: Now You Don't is one of the 12 biggest sequels in 2025. The movie has a stacked cast, which includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco. They are joined by newcomers, namely Justice Smith, Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, and Rosamund Pike. Now You See Me: Now You Don't ⁠⁠⁠will premiere in theaters on November 14, 2025.

Now You See Me 3's Success Could Lead to Franchise's Promising Future

Based on the first wave of reactions, it seems that Now You See Me: Now You Don't is poised for success, which is a good thing for the franchise's future. Moreover, widespread critical praise could further boost the movie's box office returns, further amplifying its triumph on the big screen.

The long wait for Now You See Me: Now You Don't could be seen as an advantage because it offers a sense of nostalgia to original fans. The nine-year gap also allowed the writers of the movie to strike an ideal balance, crafting intricate heists while establishing seamless chemistry between the returning cast and new additions.

If successful, Now You See Me: Now You Don't could lead to future installments or potential spin-offs that could elevate the franchise even more. With prequel entries to much recognizable franchises like Alien: Earth (read more about Season 2 here) and IT: Welcome to Derry finding success in streaming, the threequel's triumph at the box office could push Lionsgate to explore a spin-off focusing on the younger versions of the Horsemen or even pushing the new cast to the forefront with their own project.