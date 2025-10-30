'Now You See Me' TV Spin-off Series Is Now a Real Possibility (Exclusive)

A television spin-off set in the Now You See Me universe has been discussed, according to one franchise producer. The news comes as Lionsgate prepares to bring the illusionist heist series back to the big screen with Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which hits theaters on November 14. The upcoming third film marks the series' first installment since 2016's Now You See Me 2, reuniting stars (and horsemen) Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman, while introducing Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt to the ensemble.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Now You See Me: Now You Don't producer Bobby Cohen confirmed that discussions about expanding the franchise into television have been ongoing.

Cohen revealed that the creative team has discussed the prospects of a Now You See Me TV spin-off for some time but emphasized the importance of making it feel fresh and distinct. Rather than simply "taking the movie and spreading it out over eight hours," he explained, the goal would be to craft something "completely different:"

"We have noodled with a television show. We had an idea once to kind of mix it up, because what you wouldn't want to do is just take the movie and spread it out over eight hours and call it a television show. You'd want to come up with something that was completely different."

The Now You See Me producer went on to share that the concept for the potential series draws inspiration from the real world of magic. After speaking with "so many magicians," he noted that many begin their careers as apprentices, an idea that sparked a compelling premise for television.

The show idea would center on a group of four assistants whose mentor, a famous magician, is mysteriously murdered, leaving them as the prime suspects. As Cohen described it, the apprentices would then "use magic to prove their innocence and find the real killer:"

"And we've met so many magicians, and a lot of them start as apprentice magicians, and a lot of them work backstage for the big magicians in Vegas. So, one idea that we kicked around is, imagine if the big magician they work for is murdered, and the four assistants that work for him are the prime suspects. And so, they have to use magic to prove their innocence and find the real killer. So, that was sort of one idea that we thought to, have it feel like it's part of the 'Now You See Me' universe, but not simply be the same thing."

Cohen also mentioned that both he and director Ruben Fleischer have heard from numerous young magicians who credit Now You See Me with inspiring them to pursue the craft.

While he stopped short of confirming whether the TV project is officially moving forward, Cohen expressed enthusiasm for the idea of continuing the franchise's legacy on the small screen, "I think we made magic cool. And so, I think that would be fun to extend into TV, for sure:"

"But it's something we'd love to try, because I think that… the world of magic, the world of magicians, particularly in Vegas, it has become an… I think we'll take a little bit of credit with the franchise of making magic cool. Ruben [Fleischer] and I have had a lot of conversations with young magicians, who've said, 'I was inspired to learn this art form, in this craft because of this franchise.' And so, I think we made magic cool. And so, I think that would be fun to extend into TV, for sure."

For now, Lionsgate's focus remains on reviving the franchise theatrically with Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which takes a bold step by introducing a new generation of illusionists alongside its original Four Horsemen.

The original 2013 film earned $351.7 million worldwide, while its 2016 sequel brought in $334.8 million, impressive numbers that set a high bar for the series' comeback. In today's theatrical landscape, crossing the $300 million mark would be a significant win. Fortunately, early reactions have been highly positive, suggesting the magic is still alive, and if Now You Don't performs well, it could open the door for that TV spin-off to finally take shape.

Will Now You See Me Spin-Off on TV?

Cohen's idea for a Now You See Me television spin-off sounds intriguing, especially the concept that the young apprentices would need to use their skills in illusion to clear their names. A murder mystery-style infusion into the franchise could be a crowd-pleaser, especially if told well over the course of 8-10 episodes.

The only problem is that the idea somewhat echoes what Now You See Me: Now You Don't is doing by adding Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt to inject new energy into the ensemble.

Still, Lionsgate has made it clear that it’s eager to build out its franchises wherever possible. At CinemaCon 2025, the studio spotlighted Now You Don't as a key part of its upcoming slate, signaling major hopes for the series' revival.

If the film performs well, Now You See Me could easily follow the path of Lionsgate's other hit property, John Wick, which has expanded into four main movies, a prequel series (The Continental), and a spin-off film (Ballerina).

A TV series set "From the World of Now You See Me" could be a natural spin-off, expanding the world of magicians beyond just the Four Horsemen.