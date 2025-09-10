Alien Earth Season 2 Is Further Along Than We Thought, Confirms Creator Noah Hawley: 'I Have a Destination'

Alien: Earth creator Noah Hawley said that he has a sense of where the show will go in a possible Season 2. The FX Network and Hulu series expands the mythology of the Alien franchise like never before as it brings the Xenomorph to Earth for the first time. The show's debut season has eight episodes, with each installment diving deep into the lore of Xenomorphs, the three main robot types (Synth, Hybrid, and Cyborgs), and the five corporations, such as Prodigy and Weyland-Yutani, taking over the planet.

Alien: Earth is also set two years before 1979's Alien, meaning that there is room to explore more of the events leading up to that movie. Given that Alien is a franchise that has vast potential, many are wondering if Alien: Earth is a one-and-done or there could be potential future seasons as it inches closer to the events of the first movie. In a new interview, Alien: Earth's creator offered a promising update about Season 2.

Speaking with Evolution of Horror, Alien: Earth creator Noah Hawley shared a new Season 2 update, confirming that he already has "a destination in mind story-wise" for a potential Season 2 of the prequel series.

Noah Hawley: “I do. I do. I mean, I think that I have a destination in mind story-wise, which allows me to know what the story is I'm telling, what it means. And I don't know how long it takes to get there, but I do have a sense of where we go in success. And you know, the question becomes: how streamlined can we make the process so that you're not waiting for three, or four, or five years for more?”

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with Variety in July 2024, head of FX John Landgraf shared that they want Hawley to "focus on at least writing two seasons of Alien: Earth" before he returns to a potential sixth season of Fargo:

Variety: "Noah Hawley was back in a big way with Season 5 of 'Fargo.' I know he’s busy at work on the 'Alien,' series but is there a timetable for another installment of 'Fargo'?" John Landgraf: "Noah is deep in work on Season 1 of 'Alien: Earth' right now. We’re in post-production, and we are talking to him and watching cuts every week. We’re pretty bullish on 'Alien: Earth' and we’ve told him that assuming, as we hope, 'Alien: Earth' is a returning television series, we want him to focus on on at least writing two seasons of it before returning to a possible sixth season of 'Fargo.' So it’s going to be a little while, but I’m also an intensely proud of that show. [Noah] is an extraordinary talent. And we’ve been privileged to work with him for more than a decade on three shows now. I love this season myself. Just absolutely loved it. I thought it was original, really moving, funny. It ultimately sort of captured the moment that we’re living through right now in a very poignant way."

As of writing, the first six episodes appeared to be headed to an all-out clash between Weyland-Yutani, Prodigy, and the alien creatures inside the facility. The finale could see the Xenomorph breaking loose and heading to a popular city, leading to many storytelling possibilities for Season 2.

Alien: Earth revolves around the introduction of more alien creatures aside from the Xenomorphs as they are poised to wreak havoc in an isolated island called Neverland. The series stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, and Lily Newmark. Alien: Earth premiered on Hulu and FX on August 12, 2025.

Which Stories Could Alien: Earth Season 2 Explore?

FX

Alien: Earth Season 1 already expanded the lore of the Alien franchise by introducing new information about the Xenomorphs, such as its unexpected weakness and a completely new twist that changed the Alien world forever.

A potential Season 2 could further bring more surprising details about the Xenomorph, which could change the viewing experience when fans get to rewatch the various Alien movies from 1979's Alien to 2024's Alien: Romulus.

Season 1 also hinted at a looming corporate warfare among the Five Corporations, with the clash between Weyland-Yutani and Prodigy at the front and center. Season 2 could pull back the curtain on the other three corporations, and see what they are doing in their race for immortality.

A sophomore season could also expand on Wendy's evolution and mental crisis as a hybrid, considering that Season 1 subtly hinted at her dark turn after she appeared to emphatize with the Xenomorphs. While Wendy is a protagonist, some theories claimed that she could eventually transform into the big bad in future seasons because her ability to communicate with the Xenomorphs could corrupt her from the inside.

All in all, there is a lot of storytelling potential for Alien: Earth Season 2, and it could even lead to an Andor-like ending where it leads directly to Alien.