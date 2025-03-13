Adolescence Netflix Cast: Every Actor & Character (Photos) - Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham & More

Netflix's Adolescence delivers a poignant story about a family whose world is in shambles after a horrifying discovery as Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and Owen Cooper lead its stunning cast.

The four-episode limited drama series follows the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller after he is arrested by the police due to suspicion of murdering a teenage girl who attends his school.

Adolescence premiered on Netflix on March 13.

Adolescence 2025 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Ashley Walters - DI Luke Bascombe

Ashley Walters

Ashley Walters leads the cast of Adolescence as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, the lead investigator assigned in Jamie's case.

Bascombe dives deep into the case, learning more about its specifics, Jamie's connection to the victim, and a potential angle where Jamie's dad might be abusing his son.

Walters recently appeared as Josh Buchanan in the cast of Missing You, another Netflix limited series.

The actor also starred in Top Boy, Speed Racer, and Bulletproof.

Owen Cooper - Jamie Miller

Owen Cooper

Owen Cooper plays a prominent role as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy who gets arrested by the police for allegedly murdering a girl named Katie Leonard who is a student at his school.

While Jamie insists that he is innocent, Detective Inspector Bascombe corners him during the interrogation after CCTV footage shows Jamie actually killing Katie Leonard.

Adolescence is Cooper's first major acting credit.

Stephen Graham - Eddie Miller

Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham portrays Eddie Miller in Netflix's Adolescence.

In the limited series, Jamie's father insists that his son is innocent for murdering another person.

Eddie is eventually chosen by Jamie to become his appropriate adult in the case, meaning that he has to join him during interrogations and such throughout the investigation.

Graham is part of the cast of Venom: The Last Dance as Toxin.

The actor is also known for his roles in This Is England, A Thousand Blows, and Blitz.

Faye Marsay - DS Misha Frank

Faye Marsay

Detective Sergeant Misha Frank is Detective Inspector Bascombe's by-the-books partner who is an expert investigator and interrogator who simply wants to learn the truth behind Jamie's involvement in Katie Leonard's murder.

Faye Marsay brings D.S. Frank to life in Adolescence, whose notable credits include Andor, Ten Pound Poms, and Deep Waters.

Christine Tremarco - Amanda Miller

Christine Tremarco

Amanda Miller (played by Christine Tremarco) is Jamie's mother and Eddie's wife.

As a mother, she is clearly devastated over Jamie's arrest and accusations to her son about murdering Katie Leonard.

Tremarco's most recent prominent role is playing Rose Jackson in Emmerdale Farm. The actress also starred in Kidnapped, The Gathering, and The Window.

Amelie Pease - Lisa Miller

Amelie Pease

Lisa Miller is the eldest daughter of Eddie and Manda and sister to Jamie.

She is played by Amelie Pease and Adolescence is her first major on-screen credit.

Erin Doherty - Briony Ariston

Erin Doherty

Erin Doherty's Briony Ariston is a clinical psychologist tasked to interview Jamie in Adolescence Episode 3.

Part of her job includes writing an independent pre-sentence offense report. This document will be read by the judge to get an overview of who Jamie is and grasp a better understanding of the charges.

Doherty most recently starred in A Thousand Blows (read more about Season 2 here) from Hulu. The actress' other major credits include The Crown, Call the Midwife, and Chloe.

Mark Stanley - Paul Barlow

Mark Stanley

Paul Barlow is the solicitor assigned to Jamie's case. The character is played on-screen by Mark Stanley.

As a solicitor, he is someone who ensures Jamie's rights are not abused throughout the arrest and his detention.

Stanley is a seasoned actor whose major credits include appearances in Trigger Point, The Reckoning, and The Bay.

Jo Hartley - Mrs. Fenumore

Faye Marsay, Jo Hartley, & Ashley Walters

Mrs. Fenumore of Bruntwood Academy is the lead teacher who accompanies students during the interrogation of D.I. Bascombe and D.S. Frank as part of the investigation.

As a veteran actress, Jo Hartley has appeared in over 60 movies and TV shows, with roles in Silent Witness, Passenger, and Eddie the Eagle.

Faye McKeever - Erica

Faye McKeever

Erica is the nurse who examined Jamie in the station after being arrested by the police.

The character is portrayed on-screen by Faye McKeever, who also starred in The Responder, Little Boy Blue, and A Confession.

Jon Furlong - Derek

Jon Furlong

Jon Furlong appears in Adolescence Episode 1 as Derek, the first "appropriate adult" who serves as Jamie's companion during his arrest. The character works for Doncaster Social Services.

Fans may recognize Furlong for his roles in All Creatures Great and Small, Here We Go, and The Last Kingdom.

Connor Calland - PC Jenkins

Connor Calland

Police Constable (PC) Jenkins is one of the officers who did Jamie's body inspection in the station.

Connor Calland brings the character to life in Adolescence. The actor previously starred in Stay Close, The Red King, and Last Night in Soho.

Amari Bacchus - Adam Bascombe

Amari Bacchus

Adam Bascombe (played by Amari Bacchus) is D.I. Bascombe's son who helps his father understand evidence related to comments that Katie made in Jamie's Instagram posts.

It helps the detective realize that Katie is the one bullying Jamie and not the other way around.

Aside from two short movies, Adolescence is Amari Bacchus' first major on-screen credit.

Austin Haynes - Fredo

Austin Haynes & Amari Bacchus

Fredo is an obnoxious bully to Adam Bascombe, the son of D.I. Bascombe.

The character is played on-screen by Austin Haynes who starred in The Responder, The Boys in the Boat, and The Power of Parker.

Fatima Bojang - Jade

Fatima Bojang

Fatima Bojang makes an impactful appearance as Jade in Adolescence Episode 2.

Jade is Katie Leonard's best friend who punches Ryan since she appears to be aware that he has something to do with her friend's death.

After getting pacified by her teachers, Jade admits that she feels lost in her life because she doesn't want to accept that her best friend is gone.

Adolescence is Fatima Bojang's only major credit.

Kaine Davis - Ryan

Kaine Davis

In Adolescence, one of Jaime's best friends from school is Kaine Davis' Ryan.

When viewers first see Ryan, it appears that he is hiding something, and he is nervous over the fact that the detectives are asking questions to students over what happened to Katie Leonard.

It turns out that the murder weapon (the knife) belongs to Ryan and he is later arrested for conspiring with a murder.

Adolescence is Kaine Davis' first major on-screen credit.

Lewis Pemberton - Tommy

Lewis Pemberton

Another one of Jamie's closest friends is Lewis Pemberton's Tommy. Unlike Ryan, Tommy is not involved at all with Katie Leonard's murder.

Adolescence is Pemberton's only major credit.

Hannah Walters - Mrs. Bailey

Hannah Walters

Hannah Walters joins the cast of Adolescence Episode 2 as Mrs. Bailey, a teacher at Bruntwood Academy who reprimands Jade for punching Ryan.

Walters is the wife of Stephen Graham who portrays Eddie in the series.

As an actress, she also starred in Whitechapel, Boiling Point, and This Is England.

Faraz Ayub - Mr. Malik

Faraz Ayub

Faraz Ayub is part of Adolescence's star-studded cast as Mr. Malik, Jamie's teacher who provides some insight about him to the two detectives.

Ayub can be seen in MI-5, Innocence, and Line of Duty.

Melissa Johns - Carla

Melissa Johns

Melissa Johns stars as the school nurse named Carla who cares for Ryan after being punched by Jade.

Johns' most recently appeared as Miss Scott in Grantchester. The actress also has credits in Coronation Street, The Interceptor, and Midsomer Murders.

Jonathan Ojinnaka - Mr. Curtis

Jonathan Ojinnaka & Ashley Walters

Jonathan Ojinnaka plays Mr. Curtis, Adam Bascombe's teacher at Bruntwood Academy.

Ojinnaka's notable credits include The Wheel of Time, The Worst Witch, and Culprits.

Claudius Peters - Frank

Claudius Peters appears as Frank in Adolescence Episode 3. Frank is the officer assigned to accompany Jamie before his interview with the clinical psychologist.

Peters is known for playing roles in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Dying of the Light, and Halo.

All episodes of Adolescence are now streaming on Netflix.