A Thousand Blows Season 2 Gets Big Announcement from Show Creator

A Thousand Blows creator Steven Knight gave an important update about Season 2 of the hit historical drama from Hulu.

The series follows the story of Jamaican boxer Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) as he navigates the ups and downs of his career in Victorian England.

Along the way, Moscow meets newfound allies and enemies who will shape his storied box career, such as Forty Elephants leader Mary Carr (Erin Doherty) and crime boss Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham of Venom: The Last Dance).

A Thousand Blows is already confirmed for Season 2, with Season 1 ending with a "To be continued..."

Malachi Kirby

In an interview with Express UK, A Thousand Blows creator Steven Knight announced that Season 2 is "in the can," although he remained tight-lipped about specific plot details on what may lie ahead for the Hulu series:

He noted that fans should "expect the unexpected" when the series returns on Hulu:

"Not a lot, because I can't give a lot away but it's more of the same, expect the unexpected but the stakes are higher... But we do have the second series in the can and we all want to keep this story going and I think we will and just take it towards the 21st Century."

A Thousand Blows was initially announced as a 12-part series, meaning that Season 2 will likely have six episodes since Season 1 had the same amount of installments.

While no release window has been given for Season 2, A Thousand Blows executive producer Hannah Walters (via Yahoo UK) offered high praise toward Disney+ for being "incredibly supportive" of the series as it heads for a sophomore run:

"Disney+ have been incredibly supportive and they saw the mileage within the TV series, which is why we got the two seasons, which is incredible for us and yeah, super exciting."

Read more about The Direct's exclusive interview with A Thousand Blows stars Stephen Graham and Malachi Kirby where they talked about the intense rivalry of their characters.

What to Expect in A Thousand Blows Season 2

A Thousand Blows Season 1 ended on an unfortunate note for lead protagonist Hezekiah Moscow, considering that he is grieving the death of his best friend, Alec Munroe and his relationship with Forty Elephants leader Mary Carr is in bad shape.

Season 2 is expected to dive deep into Moscow's career even further while trying to find justice for Munroe's death.

In Season 1's penultimate episode, it was revealed that the Elephants' leader Indigo Jeremy ordered the hit on Munroe, so Moscow could be on the hunt for him when Season 2 begins.

As for Mary Carr, Moscow felt betrayed after she had withheld the truth about the Elephants' involvement in his best friend's death, with him even telling her that she was dead to him in the Season 1 finale.

It remains to be seen if the two former lovers will reunite in Season 2, but she has things to deal with in her own group. The Forty Elephants members abandoned her after they learned that she made an enemy out of Indigo Jeremy, which left her without the backing she once had.

All episodes of A Thousand Blows Season 1 are now streaming on Hulu.