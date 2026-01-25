The Last of Us Will Reportedly Recast Major Character For Season 3

The Last of Us is set to replace one of its major actors for Season 3, and the reasoning behind it makes sense. The HBO Max series based on The Last of Us Part II will continue the story of the hit video game from Abby's perspective, meaning her friends (Manny, Owen, Mel, and Nora) will also take the spotlight. Season 2's ending sets up Abby's story in a significant way by going backwards in time to "Seattle Day One," showing her interactions with her friends before Ellie kills them, and a deep dive into the rivalry between the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) and the Seraphites (Scars) - the dead travelers in Season 2, Episode 3.

Following Pedro Pascal's exit as Joel Miller in The Last of Us Season 2, another Marvel star seems to be on the way out, according to a new report. Nexus Point News shared that Danny Ramirez will be recast as Manny in The Last of Us Season 3. An HBO representative later confirmed the outlet's report, noting that the recasting was due to the actor's scheduling conflicts.

While Ramirez is confirmed to appear as Joaquin Torres (aka the MCU's new Falcon) in Avengers: Doomsday, this latest report could strongly suggest that the actor is also slated to reprise his Marvel role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Last of Us Season 3 is expected to start filming in early 2026, which would run into conflict with Secret Wars' planned production start in April 2026.

Ramirez brings Manny Alvarez to life in The Last of Us. Manny is one of Abby's best friends and a loyal member of the Salt Lake Crew, Fireflies, and later, the WLF. Manny is a lieutenant and is considered by Isaac to be one of the WLF's best soldiers, due to his tactical experience and expertise in combat.

Although Ramirez's exit is shocking yet understandable, HBO's confirmation of the report could signify that the studio is already making efforts to find a replacement actor for Manny in Season 3.

Kaitlyn Dever will take over the lead role duties from Bella Ramsey as it completely shifts the focus from Ellie to Abby. Joining Dever and Ramsey are Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Catherine O'Hara, Spencer Lord, Tati Gabrielle, and Ariela Barer. The Last of Us Season 3 is expected to be released on HBO Max sometime in 2027.

Why HBO's Recasting of Manny Completely Changes Everything

Danny Ramirez's versatility brought a different range of complexity to Manny in The Last of Us Season 2, so seeing the actor being replaced would be hard to watch for those closely following the HBO Max series.

While he only had a supporting role in the show's sophomore run, a good chunk of Manny's story will be front and center in the third season, and it would've been great to see Ramirez bring out more of his acting chops as the WLF member.

Replacing Danny Ramirez as Manny would essentially disrupt continuity and chemistry with his fellow actors, as well as the emotional investment from fans. Still, the significant shift could serve as an opportunity for The Last of Us to find another actor who could completely change the vibe of the show for the better.

There is no doubt that Manny has a bigger role in Season 3, and his fate has a pivotal impact on Abby's journey. Without diving deep into spoilers, more of Manny's time as a WLF soldier and missions with Abby will be pushed to the forefront. Manny's closeness with Abby also plays a crucial role in helping her sneak out of the WLF headquarters, ultimately leading to her meeting with Seraphites defectors Lev and Yara.