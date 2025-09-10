Gen V Season 2 Confirms 5th The Boys Villain In New Trailer

Gen V Season 2 is officially bringing back some major villains from The Boys. After four seasons of the flagship adult superhero series, Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to end The Boys with Season 5 next year. But there is still more to come from the VoughtVerse, including a new season of Gen V set to arrive on Wednesday, September 17, taking Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau back to Godolkin University as a major conflict between supes and humans looms.

The sophomore outing will see a new Dean arrive at Godolkin with plans to make its supe students more powerful than ever. Meanwhile, a secret Vought program from the '60s, Project Odessa, seems to be resurfacing with Erin Moriarty's Starlight recruiting Marie to stop it in Gen V Season 2.

Amazon delivered a new promo for Gen V Season 2 ahead of its Wednesday, September 17 premiere, and, in turn, confirmed a fifth The Boys villain who is crossing over to the spin-off. Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito will officially reprise former Vought CEO Stan Edgar in the sophomore season, having appeared in all four seasons of The Boys but skipped out on Gen V Season 1.

Amazon Prime Video

It's unclear what Edgar has planned next for the VoughtVerse, but it centers on Marie Moreau. Edgar approached the blood-bending Supe in the promo's final moments, who asked what he wanted and was told, "You."

You can watch the new trailer for Gen V Season 2 below.

Appearing as a supporting character in The Boys Season 4, Edgar was last seen leading Butcher and company to the Supe Virus. Of course, this plan was unsuccessful, and Edgar was sent back to prison, only to be broken out by Victoria Neuman before she died in the dramatic finale.

Only time will tell what Edgar's role will involve in Gen V Season 2 and, potentially, The Boys Season 5, but he isn't the only villain from the flagship superhero series crossing over to the spin-off this year...

The Deep

Amazon Prime Video

Original The Boys villain The Deep will be back in Gen V, fresh off killing his octopus lover Ambrosius (played by Tilda Swinton) and following orders from Homelander to kill anyone with incriminating evidence against Vought.

There's no telling what comes next for The Deep, but actor Chace Crawford has been heard uttering, "The time has come." As such, it seems some long-in-the-works plan will finally be executed this season.

Firecracker

Amazon Prime Video

Valorie Curry joined The Boys as Firecracker in Season 4 and quickly became the host of Vought News' InfoWars-esque show, The Truth Bomb. She also maintained a strange relationship with Homelander that "ain't about sex," but only one of those looks likely to be a prominent part of Gen V Season 2.

While her role could certainly extend beyond TV hosting, especially with other members of The Seven set to appear, the promos only feature Firecracker in the context of new The Truth Bomb moments so far.

Black Noir

Amazon Prime Video

Black Noir is yet another member of The Seven confirmed for Gen V, but, as VoughtVerse fans will be aware, this is actually an actor filling the role after Homelander killed his former supe ally in The Boys Season 3.

The actor posing as Black Noir looks to have dragged a man from his car in the Gen V promos, pausing for a selfie as he crawls away in fear.

Sister Sage

Amazon Prime Video

The genius supe Sister Sage came to be the mastermind behind Homelander's plans in The Boys Season 4, helping plot his way to power and teasing in the finale, "Buckle up for Phase Two." Fans may get a tease of her next plans in Gen V, as she is set to appear in some capacity this season.

As part of the promos, she looked to be getting a call from Homelander while watching over a supe brawl. Being one of the smartest people on the planet with game-changing plans in motion, her appearance undoubtedly won't be a coincidence and could tee up The Boys' final season.

BONUS.) Sam Riordan and Cate Dunlap

Amazon Prime Video

Sam Riordan and Cate Dunlap began their VoughtVerse journey in Gen V as main characters-turned-villains, who are now allied with Homelander. Most recently, they appeared in The Boys Season 4, kidnapping Frenchie and Kimiko.

Going into Gen V Season 2, Sam and Cate are bound to be key opposition against Marie Moreau as she looks to stop the mysterious Project Odessa. Beyond that, fans could get some updates on where Frenchie and Kimiko ended up.

BONUS.) Homelander

Amazon Prime Video

Currently, it remains unconfirmed whether Antony Starr will fully reprise Homelander in Gen V's next episodes, but it seems likely after his surprise cameo in the Season 1 finale. Regardless, his presence will certainly be felt in the spin-off after U.S. President Calhoun instituted martial law and "[deputized] hundreds of superheroes nationwide who will report directly to Homelander himself.”

When Sister Sage shows up in the Gen V promos, she looks to be getting a call from Homelander in New York, possibly teeing up his role. Additionally, the face of Vought can be seen plastered across walls, one of which had "resist" graffiti across it, highlighting the opposition to Homelander's tyranny.

