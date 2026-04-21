The Boys Season 5 Just Revealed The Seven's New Roster

The Boys Season 5 revealed the Seven's newest roster, and it brings with it an iconic supe addition. The Seven rotated through a roster of heroes across The Boys, with Antony Starr's Homelander being the only true consistency. Members have come and gone over the years, but the group has rarely lived up to its namesake by featuring seven supes. Departed members of the Vought-sponsored roster have included Queen Maeve, Starlight, Translucent, Lamplighter, Supersonic, Stormfront, and the original Black Noir before Homelander killed him.

The Boys Season 5, Episode 3, featured a Vought (totally not propaganda) video and press conference at Seven Tower, which unveiled the supe team's updated roster for the Amazon Prime Video series as it announced a new, familiar member.

Jensen Ackles' Captain America-esque World War II supe, Soldier Boy, is the newest member of the Seven, standing beside his son, Homelander, as The Boys heads toward the finishing line and the final face-off with Vought. The update confirms that Soldier Boy is alive and well after almost being killed in Episode 2.

As Soldier Boy "[took] his rightful place on the Seven," the United States' Vice President Ashley Barrett (who is hiding her own twisted powers) presented the supe with the first-ever Democratic Medal of Patriotic Freedom.

Meet the Seven's New Team In The Boys Season 5

Homelander

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Season 5's most powerful supe is Homelander, who is on a mission to become a god as he leads the Seven, Vought, and the U.S. Homelander will be powered up with his familiar Superman-like talents of super-strength, flight, heat vision, X-ray vision, enhanced senses, and invulnerability.

The final confrontation between Homelander and Karl Urban's Billy Butcher is looming, and The Boys looks ready to break a seven-year tradition for it. Still, only time will tell how (or if) Homelander is finally defeated, and who will be the one to land the killing blow, with many bets on his biological son, Ryan Butcher.

Soldier Boy

Amazon Prime Video

After Soldier Boy has been on ice since his attack on Seven Tower, Vought is now telling the world that Starlight was truly behind the incident. The supe corp falsely stated that Soldier Boy has been in Russia since 1984, "working with [their] friends in the Kremlin to root out those sneaky traitors in Ukraine."

Soldier Boy's powers include enhanced strength, speed, durability, and a unique destructive blast that will incinerate his surroundings and depower nearby supes. Fans can expect to see much more of Ackles in the VoughtVerse, as Soldier Boy and Stormfront will lead The Boys' next prequel spin-off, Vought Rising.

The Deep

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys' answer to Aquaman is the Deep, played by Chace Crawford, the Lord of the Seven Seas, who can breathe underwater and communicate with sea life. Those powers have allowed for some of The Boys' strangest moments, including the Deep's relationship with an octopus voiced by Tilda Swinton.

These days, the Deep is striking up a sexual relationship with Sister Sage and remains among the most loyal to Homelander, Vought, and the Seven.

Black Noir

Amazon Prime Video

The Seven's silent member and the Deep's podcast co-host, Black Noir, is one of the team's earliest members, having once been part of the '80s team Payback. He wears an armored suit with skills in martial arts and blade-wielding.

Most will remember that Homelander brutally killed his old friend Black Noir in The Boys Season 3, and yet the all-black-wearing supe has stuck around. In the aftermath of Homelander's rageful fit, the Seven's silent supe was replaced by an actor, Nathan Mitchell, who hides his own flight powers to stay in character.

Firecracker

Amazon Prime Video

Valorie Curry's Firecracker has a twisted history before The Boys as a predator, having engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy. Nowadays, Firecracker can be seen hosting her own show on the Vought News Network, bashing Starlight and pushing propaganda on America.

Firecracker remains a truly devoted follower of Homelander and has exhibited valuable powers like spark snapping, a healing factor, and superhuman strength and durability, along with possessing strong marksmanship skills.

Sister Sage

Amazon Prime Video

Susan Heyward's Sister Sage was one of The Boys' latest supe additions last season, and she comes into Season 5 as a major figure in Homelander's regime. As the world's smartest person, Sage is vital to crafting Vought's strategies and was even behind Ashley's successful Vice Presidential campaign.

Her brain notably has a unique healing factor that allows her to lobotomize herself to enjoy the luxury of a reduced intelligence level, like a high, for a limited time.

Amazon Prime Video

As The Boys is just five episodes away from its series finale, the six-man line-up is presumably the final roster for Vought's supe team in this show. It seems the Seven will never truly be seven again, only briefly reaching that mark in the past during Seasons 1 and 3 before dropping down due to deaths and departures.

Find out which character deaths are expected in The Boys' final chapters.