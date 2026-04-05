The Boys Season 5 Is Set To Break A 7-Year Homelander Tradition

Antony Starr's Homelander looks set to take a beating harder than ever before in The Boys' history. Before then, Homelander is expected to be more deadly than ever in The Boys Season 5, as the creators already spoiled his new goal to "become a god." Antony Starr's Vought supe took a major step toward that goal last season as he was handed near-complete control of the US government, effectively making him both physically and politically the most powerful man on Earth.

The Boys Season 5 trailer breaks a seven-year, five-season tradition for Antony Starr's Homelander through the visible damage, seemingly from a burn, on his suit. Even in the Amazon Prime Video series' bloodiest battle, Homelander's costume has come out unscathed, albeit with its fair share of blood soaking.

Amazon Prime Video

A Planet Vought sign in the background indicates that the scene will take place at the fictional restaurant chain, as Homelander repeatedly punches an unseen figure on the ground with all his might.

Amazon Prime Video

Homelander's costume has usually been depicted as perfect and undamaged to maintain his image as the face of Vought and a satirical representation of American supremacy in The Boys universe.

Amazon Prime Video

The closest that Homelander's patriotic attire has come to damage in the past has been getting lightly scuffed up or covered in blood, largely due to his own murderous, famously brutal activities.

Amazon Prime Video

Fans have already begun speculating who will leave this damage on Antony Starr's Supe costume in Season 5. Some suggested that his son, Ryan Butcher, and his heat vision may be the culprit, as he has been named among the most likely to kill Homelander in The Boys Season 5.

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Season 5 is expected to debut new episodes weekly on Amazon Prime Video, following the two opening chapters' premiere on April 8. That release schedule should see the long-awaited series finale hit on May 20.

Homelander's Final Stand Is Almost Here

The Boys has many storylines to tie up, chief among which ought to be killing Homelander once and for all. There's no doubt that Karl Urban's Billy Butcher and Antony Starr's Homelander will be going head-to-head at some point, fulfilling five seasons of build-up, but it's less clear whether he will land the killing blow.

The mark on Homelander's suit looks like a burn, perhaps one inflicted by Ryan Butcher. As the product of a sexual assault against his mother, Becca Butcher, Ryan has just as much reason to kill Vought's poster boy with his Homelander-esque superpowers.

Amazon Prime Video will finally seal Homelander's fate when The Boys returns for its last go-round on April 8, but that's not to say everything will be wrapped up in a neat bow. Fortunately, the VoughtVerse will live on through multiple The Boys spin-offs after Season 5, meaning some dangling threads may be saved for later.